Open Menu

Tech entrepreneur’s purchase of Continuum unit leads Miami-Dade weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $8M

Miami /
Sep.September 21, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A unit in Continuum South Beach was the top sale last week (Luxhunters for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

A unit in Continuum South Beach was the top sale last week (Luxhunters for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Tech entrepreneur Hari Ravichandran’s $8 million purchase of a luxury condo in South Beach led last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Total condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $123 million, compared to $85.3 million the week before. Sales totaled 198, up from 128 the previous holiday week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $622,000 compared to $666,000 the previous week.

Ravichandran acquired unit 3507 at the Continuum for $2,708 per square foot. Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. Alex Algarin of Compass represented the buyer. It was on the market for about a week.

The second top sale was for unit 6841 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. The unit was listed for 324 days and sold for $7.5 million, or $2,045 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller, while Pablo Alfaro was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18.

Most expensive

Continuum South Beach unit 3507 | 7 days on market | $8M | $2,708 psf | Listing agents: Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz | Buyer’s agent: Alex Algarin

Least expensive

300 Collins unit 3A | 49 days on market | $2M | $1,363 psf | Listing agent: Adi Zilberberg | Buyer’s agent: Jamey Prezzi

Most days on market

Four Seasons Brickell unit 55CD | 1,162 days on market | $3.1M | $953 psf | Listing agent: Elizabeth Tamayo | Buyer’s agent: Scott Shuffield

Fewest days on market

Continuum South Beach unit 3507 | 7 days on market | $8M | $2,708 psf | Listing agents: Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz | Buyer’s agent: Alex Algarin





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondoscontinuumFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade CountyPalazzo Della LunaSouth BeachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eighty Seven Park and the lot where the Champlain Towers South once stood (Douglas Elliman)
    Italian investor sells Eighty Seven Park unit to hedge funder in first closing since deadly condo collapse next door
    Italian investor sells Eighty Seven Park unit to hedge funder in first closing since deadly condo collapse next door
    Alex Rodriguez and Constantine Scurtis at far right (Getty)
    A-Rod gets 13 lawsuits dismissed that were filed by ex-brother-in-law over real estate empire
    A-Rod gets 13 lawsuits dismissed that were filed by ex-brother-in-law over real estate empire
    830 Brickell and the co-developers Cain's Jonathan Goldstein and Vlad Doronin (Getty, OKO Group / Cain International)
    Lease roundup: Canada’s CI Financial picks Brickell for new US HQ
    Lease roundup: Canada’s CI Financial picks Brickell for new US HQ
    Ares Management co-founders Michael Aroughet and Antony Ressler with David Beckham and a rendering of the project (Getty, Freedom Park)
    Ares Management makes $150M play for David Beckham’s Miami soccer venture
    Ares Management makes $150M play for David Beckham’s Miami soccer venture
    Tech entrepreneur pays $8M for Continuum South Beach condo
    Tech entrepreneur pays $8M for Continuum South Beach condo
    Tech entrepreneur pays $8M for Continuum South Beach condo
    Nuveen Real Estate CEO Mike Sales and LaVida apartments (Eileen Escarda)
    Nuveen pays $98M for Blue Lagoon apartment complex in Miami
    Nuveen pays $98M for Blue Lagoon apartment complex in Miami
    Ex-Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch with the $6 million property (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group)
    Ex-Miami Dolphins player sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $6M
    Ex-Miami Dolphins player sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $6M
    Renderings of 3017 Flamingo Drive and Andrew Lessman (D/Vice Inc., ProCaps Laboratories)
    Vitamin mogul Andrew Lessman wins approval to build Miami Beach mansion
    Vitamin mogul Andrew Lessman wins approval to build Miami Beach mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.