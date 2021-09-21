Tech entrepreneur Hari Ravichandran’s $8 million purchase of a luxury condo in South Beach led last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Total condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $123 million, compared to $85.3 million the week before. Sales totaled 198, up from 128 the previous holiday week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $622,000 compared to $666,000 the previous week.

Ravichandran acquired unit 3507 at the Continuum for $2,708 per square foot. Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. Alex Algarin of Compass represented the buyer. It was on the market for about a week.

The second top sale was for unit 6841 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. The unit was listed for 324 days and sold for $7.5 million, or $2,045 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller, while Pablo Alfaro was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18.

Most expensive

Continuum South Beach unit 3507 | 7 days on market | $8M | $2,708 psf | Listing agents: Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz | Buyer’s agent: Alex Algarin

Least expensive

300 Collins unit 3A | 49 days on market | $2M | $1,363 psf | Listing agent: Adi Zilberberg | Buyer’s agent: Jamey Prezzi

Most days on market

Four Seasons Brickell unit 55CD | 1,162 days on market | $3.1M | $953 psf | Listing agent: Elizabeth Tamayo | Buyer’s agent: Scott Shuffield

Fewest days on market

