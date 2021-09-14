The nearly $11 million closing of a unit at Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club led last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Total condo sales dollar volume for the holiday week totaled $85.3 million, compared to $199 million the week before. Sales totaled 128, down from the 302 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $666,000 per unit, up from about $660,000.

Unit 4703 at Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach sold for $10.8 million, or more than $1,700 per square foot. It was listed for 103 days with Diane Cohen before the sale closed. Brett Harris brought the buyer.

The second most expensive sale during the short week was for unit 4203 at Acqualina Residences, also in Sunny Isles Beach. It was on the market for 275 days before trading for $4.1 million, or $929 per square foot. Claudia Ramirez was the listing agent, and Daniela Levtov represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.

Most expensive

Turnberry Ocean Club #4703 | 103 days on market | $10.8M | $1,727 psf | Listing agent: Diane Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Brett Harris

Least expensive

Carillon Condo #522 | 499 days on market | $1.8M | $1,511 psf | Listing agent: Patty Marun | Buyer’s agent: Dale Hamel

Most days on market

Residences at Armani Casa #1701 | 365 days on market | $2.8M | $918 psf | Listing agent: Nur Ela Mast | Buyer’s agent: Enrique Leizorek

Fewest days on market

Bellini Condo #203 | 5 days on market | $1.9M | $651 psf | Listing agent: Christopher Perez | Buyer’s agent: Evan Feig