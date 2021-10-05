Open Menu

Hines pays $57M for office building dev site in Fort Lauderdale’s FATVillage

Plans call for seven-story, 180K sf office building

Miami /
Oct.October 05, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock, hooperconstruction.com, Google Maps)

Hines bought the development site for its office project in Fort Lauderdale’s FATVillage for $57.4 million.

Hines bought roughly 15 lots on the west side of North Andrews Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets from an affiliate of Fort Lauderdale-based Urban Street Development, led by Alan Hooper and Tim Petrillo, according to records.

The properties are 501, 511-515, 535, 545 North Andrews Avenue; 500-508, 510, 512, 516, 528, 530 and 548 Northwest First Avenue; 10 Northwest Sixth Street and three parking lots dispersed between the buildings. The lots are mostly occupied with low-rise industrial and commercial buildings.

Houston-based Hines earlier this year announced plans to build a seven-story, 180,000-square-foot building. It is planned as part of Hooper’s envisioned FATVillage mixed-use project that will span 5.6 acres and 835,000 square feet of office, retail and residences, according to an April news release from Hines.

Urban Street Development is a joint venture partner on the project with Houston-based Hines, led by Jeffrey Hines.

Hooper, who has been assembling the site for years, bought the holdout piece at 516 Northwest First Avenue in 2020 for $5.5 million.

The entire project is part of the bigger FATVillage district. The acronym is for Flagler Arts Technology. The once rundown area with mostly industrial and other low-rise commercial buildings now is seeing a rebirth similar to Miami’s Wynwood. Both districts have morphed into well-known art and retail hubs.

Property owners Doug McCraw and Lutz Hofbauer jumpstarted FATVillage, which runs from Andrews Avenue west to the train tracks and between Fourth and Sixth streets, according to the FATVillage website.

Hines’ office tower will include common areas for collaboration and conferences, a rooftop deck, private tenant balconies, a gym and bike storage, according to the release. It is designed with an eye toward future tenant demands in a post-Covid world, such as good indoor air filtration. Also, it relies on technology to minimize physical touching of, for example, door handles and elevator buttons.

As part of Hines’ Timber, Transit and Technology, or T3, brand, the building will be constructed from heavy timber. The transit part comes into play in the district’s proximity to the Brightline train station in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The passenger train is to resume service in November after halting early on in the pandemic.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyDevelopmentFATVillageFort Lauderdaleoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    South Florida office vacancies remain high in Q3, as rents inch up
    South Florida office vacancies remain high in Q3, as rents inch up
    South Florida office vacancies remain high in Q3, as rents inch up
    1 South Pine Island Road in Plantation, FL (Nottingham Pine, Getty)
    Pandora Papers ties Miami multifamily investor to offshore trusts linked to disgraced Catholic order
    Pandora Papers ties Miami multifamily investor to offshore trusts linked to disgraced Catholic order
    Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers
    Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers
    Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers
    Trian’s Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May with the office building (Trian, New England Development)
    Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners buys Palm Beach office building for $23M
    Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners buys Palm Beach office building for $23M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Fruchtlander family buys Hollywood, Florida rental for $32M
    Lease roundup: Main Las Olas scores 21K sf of leases, shipping container firm opens Miami HQ
    Lease roundup: Main Las Olas scores 21K sf of leases, shipping container firm opens Miami HQ
    Lease roundup: Main Las Olas scores 21K sf of leases, shipping container firm opens Miami HQ
    Zenix Properties buys North Lauderdale retail center for $14M
    Zenix Properties buys North Lauderdale retail center for $14M
    Zenix Properties buys North Lauderdale retail center for $14M
    Dubai developer’s $120M contract for Surfside site approved, appraisal for unit owners totals $96M
    Dubai developer’s $120M contract for Surfside site approved, appraisal for unit owners totals $96M
    Dubai developer’s $120M contract for Surfside site approved, appraisal for unit owners totals $96M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.