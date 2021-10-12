The $3.7 million trade of a unit at Murano Grande in South Beach topped last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $96.9 million, compared to $156 million the week before. Sales totaled 183, compared to 240 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $529,000, versus $649,000 the prior week.

The top sale of unit 2804 at Murano Grande breaks down to more than $1,200 per square foot. The three-bedroom, 2,974-square-foot unit was on the market for 12 days. Jill Hertzberg had the listing. Oren Alexander brought the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was the nearly $3.7 million closing of unit 1204 at W South Beach. The three-bedroom, 1,729-square-foot unit traded for $2,111 per square foot after 238 days on the market. Linda Degrave represented the seller, while Evgeniya Ratkina represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

Most expensive

Murano Grande #2804 | 12 days on market | $3.7M | $1,244 psf | Listing agent: Jill Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander

Least expensive

North Carillon Beach #1507 | 1 day on market | $1.6M | $1,038 psf | Listing and buyer’s agent: Kayce Driscoll

Most days on market

Aria on the Bay #3812 | 1,139 days on market | $1.7M | $818 psf | Listing agent: Jackeline Rivera Matos | Buyer’s agent: David Colonna

Fewest days on market

