$10M closing of Mansions at Acqualina tower suite tops weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.4M to $9.5M

Miami /
Oct.October 05, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
The Mansions at Acqualina at 17749 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL (Compass, Google Maps)

The $9.5 million closing of a tower suite at Mansions at Acqualina led last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $156 million, compared to nearly $91 million the week before. Sales totaled 240, compared to 184 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $649,000, compared to $494,000 the previous week.

The top sale, of unit TS39 at Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, breaks down to more than $1,000 per square foot. It was on the market for 26 days before it sold. The listing agent was Sandra Debuire, and the buyer’s agent was Barry Levinson.

The second most expensive sale was the $7.7 million trade of penthouse 1708 at 1 Hotel & Homes in Miami Beach. It was on the market for 56 days. Jennifer Restrepo represented the buyer and seller of the unit, which sold for $3,320 per square foot.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

Most expensive
Mansions at Acqualina unit TS39 | 26 days on market | $9.5M | $1,031 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Debuire | Buyer’s agent: Barry Levinson

Least expensive
Portofino Tower unit 2406 | 68 days on market | $2.5M | $1,201 psf | Listing agent: Oiva Lloyd | Buyer’s agent: Alan Gabay

Most days on market
Grove at Grand Bay unit 1102S | 709 days on market | $4.2M | $1,187 psf | Listing agent: Joao Carvalho | Buyer’s agent: Sandra Borgonovo

Fewest days on market
Four Seasons Surf Club unit S-808 | 5 days on market | $3.4M | $2,070 psf | Listing agent and buyer’s agent: Ximena Penuela





