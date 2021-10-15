Open Menu

Gus Rubio out at Douglas Elliman, months after promotion to president

He joined Elliman in 2015 following 18-month run at One Sotheby’s

Miami /
Oct.October 15, 2021 12:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Gus Rubio, Former President & COO, Douglas Elliman (Douglas Elliman, iStock)

Gus Rubio is out at Douglas Elliman, just months after the executive was promoted to president of the Florida brokerage, The Real Deal has learned.

Rubio joined Elliman in 2015 and also served as chief operating officer for Florida. He was promoted in April to president, alongside Jay Philip Parker, CEO of the Florida region, who is also now president of Elliman’s development marketing in Florida.

Before Elliman, Rubio spent 18 months as chief operating officer at One Sotheby’s International Realty in Miami.

A spokesperson for Douglas Elliman said Rubio “tendered his resignation earlier this month and, accordingly, is no longer associated with Douglas Elliman.” The spokesperson said the company wished him well. Parker announced the resignation in an internal company email sent on Wednesday, according to sources.

Rubio wrote via text that he “had an incredible career” with Elliman, and that he is “proud of what I helped accomplish for the brokerage.”

Read more

Brokerages in South Florida have reaped the benefits of a huge boost in residential sales this year. Douglas Elliman reported record revenue and profit in the second quarter, thanks in large part to its Florida business.





    Douglas Elliman agent Oliver Lloyd buys waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Tara West joins Compass to manage new developments in Florida
    Investors buy Palm Beach office building for $38M
    South Florida real estate agent named in hack of far-right web hosting company
    I’ll take it: David Martin sells waterfront Miami Beach home to his listing agent
    One Sotheby’s expands with Space Coast acquisition
