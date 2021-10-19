Open Menu

$24M closing on Fisher Island tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from nearly $2M to $24M

Oct.October 19, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Palazzo Della Luna and 6800 Fisher Island Dr

Palazzo Della Luna and 6800 Fisher Island Dr

A nearly $24 million closing on exclusive Fisher Island marked the priciest condo sale last week in Miami-Dade County.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $124 million, compared to $96.9 million the week before. Sales totaled 176, compared to 183 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $705,000, versus $529,000 the prior week.

On Fisher Island, unit 6893 at Palazzo Della Luna, the newest building to be completed on the Miami Beach island, sold for $23.8 million. It was on the market 650 days, or a year and nine months. Dora Puig represented the developer, which sold the unit. Tatyana Ionin represented the buyer. The luxury condo traded for close to $2,500 per square foot.

The second most expensive sale was the $9.2 million sale of Regalia unit 10 in Sunny Isles Beach. The full-floor unit traded for more than $1,800 per square foot after 120 days on the market. Nayla Pradines represented the seller, and Rosa Poler represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna unit 6893 | 650 days on market | $23.8M | $2,477 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Tatyana Ionin

Least expensive

W South Beach unit 1015 | 171 days on market | $1.8M | $1,793 psf | Listing agent: Diana Garchitorena | Buyer’s agent: Haydar Alchalaby

Most days on market

Palazzo Della Luna unit 6893 | 650 days on market | $23.8M | $2,47 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Tatyana Ionin

Fewest days on market

Continuum South unit 501 | 14 days on market | $2.8M | $1,760 psf | Listing agent: Sheila Rojas | Buyer’s agent: Domingo Gandara





    Tags
    CondosFisher IslandMiami-Dade CountyWeekly Condo Sales

