Open Menu

Forte Capital Management buys Hollywood medical offices for $11M

Property is adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital South

Miami /
Oct.October 19, 2021 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Behind: 3702 Washington Street in Hollywood, FL. Front: Chaim Cahane (President, Forte Capital Management, LLC) & Dov Tepper (Director of Acquisitions, Forte Capital Management, LLC) (loopnet.com, fortecap.com)

Forte Capital Management bought a Hollywood medical office building adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital South for $11 million.

The Miami Beach-based company purchased the property at 3702 Washington Street, according to Chaim Cahane, president of Forte.

A group of five doctors, including at least three with offices at the property, sold the building through an affiliate, records show. That entity bought the building in 2004 for $4.4 million.

The 43,606-square-foot building, constructed in 1995, spans nearly half an acre, according to property records.

The four-story building is 92 percent leased, said Cahane, who worked with Forte’s Dov Tepper to close the off-market deal.

The real estate investment firm plans roughly $250,000 in improvements to the vacant spaces, common areas and building exterior, allowing rent increases. Rents now are 40 percent below market rate, Cahane said.

The medical office market has proved buoyant amid the pandemic. Florida continues to be a magnet for retirees, many of whom require medical care. The Hollywood medical office building connects through a pedestrian overpass to the hospital.

In one of the biggest medical office and hospital deals of the year, Medical Properties Trust bought five South Florida properties for roughly $900 million.

Forte Capital, which focuses on buying underperforming assets and increasing their value through improvements, has properties in South Florida, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to its website.

In March, Forte and Jon Krasner’s 7G Realty purchased a Wynwood retail property at 310-318 Northwest 25th Street for $11.8 million. East End Capital sold the property, which previously had been in foreclosure. The suit was dismissed as the buyers restructured the debt.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyForte Capital Managementhollywoodmedical officeoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Encore Capital’s Art Falcone and Vision Properties’ Fred Arena with 61 North University Drive in Plantation (Rescore, LoopNet)
    Art Falcone’s Encore Capital sells Plantation Walk office building for $58M
    Art Falcone’s Encore Capital sells Plantation Walk office building for $58M
    New York developers unveil plan for South Beach office project
    New York developers unveil plan for South Beach office project
    New York developers unveil plan for South Beach office project
    Millennium Management founder Israel Englander and the Sabadell Financial Center (Millennium Management, 1111 Brickell)
    Israel Englander’s Millennium Management inks 74K sf Brickell lease
    Israel Englander’s Millennium Management inks 74K sf Brickell lease
    Rockpoint, InSite buy B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $127M
    Rockpoint, InSite buy B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $127M
    Rockpoint, InSite buy B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $127M
    Jim Moran with the site (Google Maps, Jim Moran Foundation)
    Jim Moran Foundation revs up HQ plan with $10M site acquisition
    Jim Moran Foundation revs up HQ plan with $10M site acquisition
    Ytech buys historic Nolan House in Brickell for $6M
    Ytech buys historic Nolan House in Brickell for $6M
    Ytech buys historic Nolan House in Brickell for $6M
    Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel portfolio trades for $27M
    Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel portfolio trades for $27M
    Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel portfolio trades for $27M
    Nuveen Real Estate CEO Mike Sales and one of the warehouses in the Weston Business Center (LoopNet, Nuveen)
    Nuveen pays $110M for industrial buildings in Weston
    Nuveen pays $110M for industrial buildings in Weston
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.