Open Menu

Seagis Property Group buys warehouse near Miami Gardens for $8M

61K sf building previously used by bedding manufacturer

Miami /
Oct.October 26, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seagis VP Bradlee Lord with the facility (Google Maps, Cornell)

Seagis VP Bradlee Lord with the facility (Google Maps, Cornell)

In a continuation of its South Florida industrial real estate shopping spree, Seagis Property Group scooped up a former manufacturing facility near Miami Gardens for $8 million.

Seagis bought the 60,577-square-foot warehouse at 255 Northeast 181st Street from an affiliate of Intima, a wholesaler of bedding, according to broker Jonathan Salk of Vanguard Realty Advisors, who represented the buyer and seller.

The building was constructed in 1971 across 2.6 acres, property records show.

Intima, led by Marcelo Herskovitz and with a corporate name of American Sunshine, previously ran its manufacturing in the building but has vacated, Salk said.

Seagis, which has been pursuing the property for more than two years, leased the space prior to closing, Bradlee Lord, vice president, said in a news release.

With this purchase, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Seagis now has a South Florida industrial portfolio of 109 buildings and more than 5.6 million square feet, according to the release. The company’s total portfolio spans more than 12 million square feet with buildings in New York and New Jersey, according to its website.

This deal came on the heels of Seagis buying logistic company AmCar Lamprecht’s Doral facility for $19.4 million in September. It also owns the adjacent industrial building.

In June, Seagis bought a Port 95 industrial park in Dania Beach for $24.6 million, the biggest deal in this asset class in the southeast Broward County submarket in this year’s second quarter, according to Avison Young.

Seagis also bought a Medley warehouse with cold storage for $7.9 million in May.

Its hefty spending on South Florida is no surprise as the industrial market here remains healthy and was the only property type to prosper in 2020 during the pandemic.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial marketindustrial real estatemiami gardensMiami-Dade CountySeagis

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Arnaud Karsenti, managing principal of 13th Floor Investments (iStock, 13th Floor)
    Brickell church votes to sell waterfront land to developer for condo tower
    Brickell church votes to sell waterfront land to developer for condo tower
    Carl Austin Rosen and 235 Northeast 29 Street in Miami (Second Hand Songs, DWNTWN Realty Advisors/Crexi)
    Music exec and songwriter buys Edgewater building in Opportunity Zone
    Music exec and songwriter buys Edgewater building in Opportunity Zone
    Windstar Cruises president Chris Prelog with Doral Concourse (MG3 Group, Windstar)
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Closing at Eighty Seven Park tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Eighty Seven Park tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Eighty Seven Park tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Get $103M loan for luxury student apartments
    Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Get $103M loan for luxury student apartments
    Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Get $103M loan for luxury student apartments
    Luxury car tycoon pays $7M for manse in Aventura’s Island Estates
    Luxury car tycoon pays $7M for manse in Aventura’s Island Estates
    Luxury car tycoon pays $7M for manse in Aventura’s Island Estates
    503 South Krome Avenue in Homestead and Armando Bravo (Google Maps)
    Developer buys OZ land in bet on Homestead as “future” of real estate
    Developer buys OZ land in bet on Homestead as “future” of real estate
    Buyer Andrew Korge with renderings of the project (Korge)
    Miami River’s western bank poised for growth with $7M dev site purchase
    Miami River’s western bank poised for growth with $7M dev site purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.