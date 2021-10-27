Open Menu

Brickell church votes to sell waterfront land to developer for condo tower

Key International reportedly partnering with 13th Floor

Miami /
Oct.October 27, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arnaud Karsenti, managing principal of 13th Floor Investments (iStock, 13th Floor)

Arnaud Karsenti, managing principal of 13th Floor Investments (iStock, 13th Floor)

An up to 80-story condo tower could rise on one of the few remaining waterfront lots in Brickell, after members of the church that owns the land voted to sell part of the parcel.

The majority of First Miami Presbyterian Church members agreed to hammer out a deal with developer 13th Floor Investments for the parking lot as well as the elementary and middle school behind the church at 609 Brickell Avenue, the Miami Herald reported. The church would receive about $240 million.

Brickell-based 13th Floor, led by Arnaud Karsenti, has developed throughout South Florida and beyond, with projects including the 387-unit, 50-story 1010 Brickell condo.

Developer Key International, also based in Brickell, is to be a co-developer, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

Property records show the entire lot is 3.4 acres, with the church taking up the western portion. This means the condo would rise on the eastern edge, facing Biscayne Bay and Brickell Key.

Miami designated the Presbyterian church building, constructed in 1949, as historic in 2003, according to the city website. Architect Lester Geisler designed the building in the Mediterranean Revival style.

At an Oct. 17 Zoom meeting, 68 First Presbyterian members voted in favor of the deal and 42 against, the Herald reported. Next steps of the deal were not revealed.

The possibility of another condo tower has been divisive for the congregation and Brickell community, with some residents complaining about over-development with high-rises and traffic congestion.

[Miami Herald] – Lidia Dinkova





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    13th FloorbrickellCommercial Real EstateCondosMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Carl Austin Rosen and 235 Northeast 29 Street in Miami (Second Hand Songs, DWNTWN Realty Advisors/Crexi)
    Music exec and songwriter buys Edgewater building in Opportunity Zone
    Music exec and songwriter buys Edgewater building in Opportunity Zone
    Seagis VP Bradlee Lord with the facility (Google Maps, Cornell)
    Seagis Property Group buys warehouse near Miami Gardens for $8M
    Seagis Property Group buys warehouse near Miami Gardens for $8M
    Windstar Cruises president Chris Prelog with Doral Concourse (MG3 Group, Windstar)
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Closing at Eighty Seven Park tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Eighty Seven Park tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Eighty Seven Park tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Get $103M loan for luxury student apartments
    Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Get $103M loan for luxury student apartments
    Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Get $103M loan for luxury student apartments
    Luxury car tycoon pays $7M for manse in Aventura’s Island Estates
    Luxury car tycoon pays $7M for manse in Aventura’s Island Estates
    Luxury car tycoon pays $7M for manse in Aventura’s Island Estates
    503 South Krome Avenue in Homestead and Armando Bravo (Google Maps)
    Developer buys OZ land in bet on Homestead as “future” of real estate
    Developer buys OZ land in bet on Homestead as “future” of real estate
    Buyer Andrew Korge with renderings of the project (Korge)
    Miami River’s western bank poised for growth with $7M dev site purchase
    Miami River’s western bank poised for growth with $7M dev site purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.