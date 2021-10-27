An up to 80-story condo tower could rise on one of the few remaining waterfront lots in Brickell, after members of the church that owns the land voted to sell part of the parcel.

The majority of First Miami Presbyterian Church members agreed to hammer out a deal with developer 13th Floor Investments for the parking lot as well as the elementary and middle school behind the church at 609 Brickell Avenue, the Miami Herald reported. The church would receive about $240 million.

Brickell-based 13th Floor, led by Arnaud Karsenti, has developed throughout South Florida and beyond, with projects including the 387-unit, 50-story 1010 Brickell condo.

Developer Key International, also based in Brickell, is to be a co-developer, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

Property records show the entire lot is 3.4 acres, with the church taking up the western portion. This means the condo would rise on the eastern edge, facing Biscayne Bay and Brickell Key.

Miami designated the Presbyterian church building, constructed in 1949, as historic in 2003, according to the city website. Architect Lester Geisler designed the building in the Mediterranean Revival style.

At an Oct. 17 Zoom meeting, 68 First Presbyterian members voted in favor of the deal and 42 against, the Herald reported. Next steps of the deal were not revealed.

The possibility of another condo tower has been divisive for the congregation and Brickell community, with some residents complaining about over-development with high-rises and traffic congestion.

