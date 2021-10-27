Open Menu

Bridge Development co-founder buys Fort Lauderdale waterfront home

Chicago-based Bridge CEO bought the house from an entity linked to Versalus Health

Oct.October 27, 2021
By Francisco Alvarado
Steve Polous, head of Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners, in front of 72 Isla Bahia Drive (Bridge Development Partners, Realtor.com)

Chicago-based industrial developer Steve Poulos and his wife Colleen Poulos splashed down in Fort Lauderdale with the $14 million purchase of a waterfront modern home.

Through an entity the couple manage, the Pouloses bought the new house at 72 Isla Bahia Drive in the city’s affluent Harbor Beach neighborhood, according to property records. An entity managed by four executives of Newton Square, Pennsylvania-based Versalus Health, including CEO Roberto Corrato, sold the property.

Gabrielle DiTommaso with Compass represented the seller of the 7,869-square-foot, five-bedroom house.

Steve Poulos is CEO of Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners, a firm specializing in Class A industrial real estate that he co-founded in 2000. Since its inception, Bridge has acquired and developed more than 44 million square feet of industrial real estate valued at more than $7.3 billion across the U.S., according to the company’s website.

Bridge is also one of the most active institutional companies in South Florida’s industrial market. The firm is close to completing a three-building industrial complex west of Miami-Opa Locka Executive airport after securing a $78.3 million construction loan in March.

The Harbor Beach property was on the market since December of last year when it was listed for $13 million, according to the Compass listing. The seller bumped the price up twice, most recently to $14.9 million in August. It went under contract last month, when construction was expected to be completed.

The seller paid $2.6 million for the land in 2019.

The home features an open floor plan, views of the Intracoastal and lake with 119 feet of water frontage, a media room and a room that can be a gym or an office, according to the listing. It has six bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Harbor Beach is home to some of the most lavish estates on Fort Lauderdale’s waterfront. Last month, retired Chicago Bulls icon Scottie Pippen sold his three-story mansion for $10.5 million.





