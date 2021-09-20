After repeated attempts over 12 years, retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen finally slam dunked the sale of his waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate.

Pippen, who won six world championships with the Chicago Bulls and a gold medal with the 1992 Olympic Dream Team, sold the three-story mansion at 2571 Del Lago Drive in Harbor Beach for $10.5 million, according to records.

The buyers, Shahram and Elka Khaledi, took out a $7.4 million loan from City National Bank of Florida, records show. Shahram Khaledi co-owns H.K. Global Trading Ltd., a Doral-based company involved in various ventures, including electronics manufacturing and distribution, duty free stores and freight forwarding, according to the firm’s website.

In February, Pippen, who also played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers during his 16-year career, listed the resort-style estate with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms for $12 million. Erin Sykes and Margo Fuller of Nest Seekers International‘s Elliott Team handled the most recent listing.

According to Realtor.com, the mansion has been on and off the market since 2009, listed for as much as $16 million that year, and again in 2011. In 2014, Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, who starred in “The Real Housewives of Miami,” listed the property for $11.8 million, and again in 2016 for $10.9 million. A year later, the estate was put on the rental market, along with the use of a 55-foot Van Dutch yacht, for $40,000 a month.

Pippen bought the property in 2000 for $1.3 million, records show. Built in 2004, the 10,484-square-foot mansion features a fitness center, theater, putting green, playground, water fountains and a full-size outdoor NBA court. Sitting on a nearly 1-acre double lot, the estate has 215 feet of frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Last month, after five years and multiple price cuts, Pippen also landed a buyer for his suburban Chicago mansion. The 10,000-square-foot Highland Park estate, which includes an indoor basketball court, is in contract. It was listed most recently for just under $2 million.

Current and former athletes have been active in the hot South Florida luxury residential market. Ex-NFL player Orlandus Andre Branch III recently sold a non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $6.3 million, and, for the same price, retired NASCAR driver Brian Vickers bought a condo at the Continuum South in South Beach.

Earlier this month, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sold his Pinecrest mansion for $7.1 million.

Last month, fresh off his exhibition match with Youtuber Logan Paul, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather bought a Miami Beach mansion for $18 million, and four-time Indianapolis 500 champ Hélio Castroneves parted with his waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $6.7 million.