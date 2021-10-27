Open Menu

Palm Beach Gardens shopping center fetches record $102M

German fund manager sold property for nearly $79M less than purchase price in 2007

Miami /
Oct.October 27, 2021 03:57 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lone Star Funds founder and chair John Grayken and Woolbright Development founder and president Duane Stiller (Woolbright, Lone Star, Facebook via Legacy Place Shops)

Lone Star Funds founder and chair John Grayken and Woolbright Development founder and president Duane Stiller (Woolbright, Lone Star, Facebook via Legacy Place Shops)

The Legacy Place shopping center traded for $101.7 million, marking the biggest Palm Beach County retail deal this year.

Yet, the plaza also traded at a loss of nearly 44 percent compared to its last price in 2007.

A joint venture of private equity mammoth Lone Star Funds and retail investor Woolbright Development bought the property at 11290 Legacy Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens, according to a news release from CBRE. The brokerage’s Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson represented the seller in the deal.

An affiliate of Munich, Germany-based GLL Real Estate Partners GmbH sold the 43-acre property. The company paid $180.2 million for Legacy in 2007, a year after it was completed.

GLL, led by Rainer Göbel, is a real estate fund manager for institutional investors that focuses on office, retail and industrial properties, according to its website.

(Facebook via Legacy Place Shops)

(Facebook via Legacy Place Shops)

The 425,316-square-foot center is 72 percent occupied, according to the release. Some of the anchor tenants are Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Bassett Furniture, Ethan Allen, Michael’s, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Petco, The Container Store and Total Wine & More.

The deal comes as the retail market seems to be rebounding from the hit last year caused by the pandemic lockdown and rise in e-commerce.

In the third quarter of this year, rents in parts of South Florida were above pre-pandemic highs, according to a Colliers report. The average asking rent in Palm Beach County was nearly $25 per square foot, higher than the apex of close to $22.50 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

CBRE’s Rosen called it a “rare value-add” opportunity in the release, which means the buyers could increase the asset’s value through capital improvements or higher rents.

Boca Raton-based Woolbright Development, led by Duane Stiller, focuses on retail and has a portfolio of more than 30 properties totaling over 5 million square feet of commercial real estate, according to its website.

Dallas-based Lone Star Funds, led by John Grayken, advises funds in global investments in real estate, equity, credit and other assets, according to its website. It started its first fund in 1995 and since then organized a total of 21 with aggregate capital commitments of over $85 billion.

Lone Star also invests in senior living communities. This summer, the company bought a complex in Palm Beach Gardens and another near Boca Raton for a combined $57 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    palm beach countypalm beach gardensretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nancy Malnik, wife of The Forge co-founder, buys equestrian estate
    Nancy Malnik, wife of The Forge co-founder, buys equestrian estate
    Nancy Malnik, wife of The Forge co-founder, buys equestrian estate
    Vad Yazvinski of Jordan Capital AM with the property (Jordan, LoopNet)
    Allstate Investments reels in $12M for office-retail plaza in West Palm
    Allstate Investments reels in $12M for office-retail plaza in West Palm
    Windstar Cruises president Chris Prelog with Doral Concourse (MG3 Group, Windstar)
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Wynwood nightlife pioneer sued over $1.5M in allegedly unpaid rent
    Wynwood nightlife pioneer sued over $1.5M in allegedly unpaid rent
    Wynwood nightlife pioneer sued over $1.5M in allegedly unpaid rent
    A rendering of Terra’s CentroCity development with David Martin of Terra
    New lease on life: Apartment projects popping up at distressed South Florida shopping centers
    New lease on life: Apartment projects popping up at distressed South Florida shopping centers
    Investment duo pays $41M for Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza
    Investment duo pays $41M for Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza
    Investment duo pays $41M for Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza
    Attorney sells oceanfront Delray Beach mansion for $34M
    Attorney sells oceanfront Delray Beach mansion for $34M
    Attorney sells oceanfront Delray Beach mansion for $34M
    Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt, Dacra president and CEO Craig Robins, L Catterton CEO James Michael Chu, and the Paradise Plaza in Miami’s Design District (Google Maps, Wikipedia, LCatterton)
    Haute rent: What Gucci, Dior and others pay in Miami’s Design District
    Haute rent: What Gucci, Dior and others pay in Miami’s Design District
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.