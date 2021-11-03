Entertainment electronics tycoon Jeff Walker bought a W South Beach upper penthouse for $9.25 million.

Walker, president of Alliance Entertainment, bought unit 2006 from SoBe W Estates, according to Daniel Tzinker, of Tzinker International Realty, who listed the home and closed the deal for the seller.

Records show SoBe W Estates bought the unit in 2011 for $6.1 million. The entity is managed by Tzinker, but he said he was not the true owner of the home.

Steven Seigal of Compass represented the buyer.

The three-bedroom penthouse spans 2,408 square feet on two levels, according to Redfin. It offers glass balconies and two private rooftop terraces.

Walker paid nearly $4,000 per square foot for the unit.

Alliance, based in Sunrise, distributes CDs, DVDs, vinyl LP records, Blu-rays, video games and related electronics to resellers and retailers, according to its website.

The 20-story W South Beach condo-hotel, at 2201 Collins Avenue, was completed in 2009.

It has been home to real estate developers, restaurant executives and architects. The late architect Zaha Hadid had purchased three units and combined them into one, where she lived while she designed the One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami.

Ray Bassiouni, of ATI Systems, bought Hadid’s unit from her estate for $5.8 million in 2018, and listed it for $8 million this year.

In 2019, former Roadhouse Grill CEO Ayman Sabi sold his W unit for $7.2 million.