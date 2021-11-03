Open Menu

Entertainment electronics honcho pays $9M for W South Beach penthouse

Price is nearly $4K psf

Miami /
Nov.November 03, 2021 11:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
W South Beach at 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and Jeff Walker of Alliance Entertainment (Photos via Shatravka Media, Alliance Entertainment)

W South Beach at 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and Jeff Walker of Alliance Entertainment (Photos via Shatravka Media, Alliance Entertainment)

Entertainment electronics tycoon Jeff Walker bought a W South Beach upper penthouse for $9.25 million.

Walker, president of Alliance Entertainment, bought unit 2006 from SoBe W Estates, according to Daniel Tzinker, of Tzinker International Realty, who listed the home and closed the deal for the seller.

Records show SoBe W Estates bought the unit in 2011 for $6.1 million. The entity is managed by Tzinker, but he said he was not the true owner of the home.

Steven Seigal of Compass represented the buyer.

The three-bedroom penthouse spans 2,408 square feet on two levels, according to Redfin. It offers glass balconies and two private rooftop terraces.

Walker paid nearly $4,000 per square foot for the unit.

Alliance, based in Sunrise, distributes CDs, DVDs, vinyl LP records, Blu-rays, video games and related electronics to resellers and retailers, according to its website.

The 20-story W South Beach condo-hotel, at 2201 Collins Avenue, was completed in 2009.

It has been home to real estate developers, restaurant executives and architects. The late architect Zaha Hadid had purchased three units and combined them into one, where she lived while she designed the One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami.

Ray Bassiouni, of ATI Systems, bought Hadid’s unit from her estate for $5.8 million in 2018, and listed it for $8 million this year.

In 2019, former Roadhouse Grill CEO Ayman Sabi sold his W unit for $7.2 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condosmiami beachMiami-Dade CountySouth Beachw south beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    AB Asset Management's Sam Zalmanov and Getzy Fellig with 2162 Southwest 14th Terrace (Google Maps)
    Swiss firm makes $6M bet on renovated Miami apartment complex
    Swiss firm makes $6M bet on renovated Miami apartment complex
    A unit at the Turnberry Ocean Club was traded for $5.3 million (Turnberry Ocean Club, Redfin via Beachfront Realty Inc)
    Turnberry Ocean Club closing tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Turnberry Ocean Club closing tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Dan Gelber and Ocean Drive 2 a.m. last call cruise to victory in Miami Beach
    Dan Gelber and Ocean Drive 2 a.m. last call cruise to victory in Miami Beach
    Dan Gelber and Ocean Drive 2 a.m. last call cruise to victory in Miami Beach
    Alta Developers’ Raimundo Onetto in front of the development site (Google Maps)
    Heading south: Alta buys dev site for apartment complex near Homestead
    Heading south: Alta buys dev site for apartment complex near Homestead
    Jason Rubell and Michelle Simkins with their new property (Getty, Realtor.com via Fortune International)
    A trade among Miami Beach families: Simkins and Rubell purchase waterfront home from the Mirmellis
    A trade among Miami Beach families: Simkins and Rubell purchase waterfront home from the Mirmellis
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    CMC Group’s Ugo Colombo and Shoma Group’s Masoud Shojaee (CMC Group, Shoma Group)
    Masoud Shojaee’s Shoma wins $10M in yearslong suit against Ugo Colombo affiliate over failed condo project
    Masoud Shojaee’s Shoma wins $10M in yearslong suit against Ugo Colombo affiliate over failed condo project
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.