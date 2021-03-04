The former Miami Beach home of the late award-winning architect Zaha Hadid hit the market for $8 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Hadid had purchased two units at the W South Beach at 2201 Collins Avenue in 2010 for $2.79 million, and one unit in 2015 for $1.38 million, and combined units 726, 728 and 730 to form one condo.

She died in Miami Beach in 2016, and her estate sold her condo in 2018 for $5.8 million.

Hadid had lived in the unit while she was designing the Miami condo tower One Thousand Museum, which was completed after her death, in 2019.

Now, owner Ray Bassiouni, CEO of ATI Systems, a security systems company based in Boston, is looking to sell the unit for $7.95 million with Douglas Elliman agent David Pulley.

The 2,541-square-foot condo features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a studio suite. Hadid, a Pritzker Prize-winning architect, was known for her curvaceous designs that pushed the limits of building shapes. She designed the W South Beach unit, which is on the seventh floor of the 20-story condo-hotel building.

The W South Beach, at 2201 Collins Avenue, was built in 2009. The Nakash family recently sold 12 units to Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’ RFR Holding and David Edelstein’s Tricap for $10.8 million, giving the buyers control of about 225 units in the building.

One Thousand Museum, developed by Louis Birdman, Gregg Covin, Todd Michael Glaser, Kevin Venger and Gilberto Bomeny, counts David and Victoria Beckham as its residents.