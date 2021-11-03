Open Menu

Swiss firm makes $6M bet on renovated Miami apartment complex

Two buildings with 24 units are in city’s Shenandoah neighborhood

Miami /
Nov.November 03, 2021 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
AB Asset Management's Sam Zalmanov and Getzy Fellig with 2162 Southwest 14th Terrace (Google Maps)

AB Asset Management’s Sam Zalmanov and Getzy Fellig with 2162 Southwest 14th Terrace (Google Maps)

For the second time in two weeks, a boutique apartment complex in a Miami residential neighborhood sold for more than $6 million.

An affiliate of Lurra Capital, a Zurich, Switzerland-based private investment firm headed by founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir, paid $6.4 million for The Shenandoah, a two-building multifamily property at 2162 Southwest 14th Terrace, according to records.

Lurra Capital paid roughly $266,666 per apartment for the 24-unit complex in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood.

The seller is an entity tied to AB Asset Management, a Miami Beach-based multifamily investment firm led by Getzy Fellig and Sam Zalmanov. Calum Weaver and Perry Synanidis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, according to a press release.

Late last month, Michigan immigration attorney Rami Fakhoury, through an affiliate, paid $6.9 million for the new, 18-unit Silver Cove apartments at 2010 Southwest 25th Terrace in Miami’s Silver Bluff neighborhood, which is five minutes away from Shenandoah. Out-of-town investors are hungry for multifamily assets in South Florida, where demand for rented living space skyrocketed during the pandemic.

After buying The Shenandoah in 2017 for $1.9 million, AB Asset Management poured another $2.4 million into fully renovating the 1925 buildings last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s listing. The company gutted all the units and installed hurricane impact windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new flooring, new granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets and other high-end finishes. AB also put in security cameras, secured building access, repainted the exteriors and resealed and striped the parking area, according to the listing.

The buildings offer two-bedroom, one-bathroom units that are 100 percent occupied, with the property’s current gross income at $460,980, Cushman said. According to the listing, monthly rents for two-bedroom apartments average $2,516.

Last month, out-of-state institutional investors made several big multifamily purchases. Rockville, Maryland-based Lerner Enterprises, the billionaire family that owns the Washington Nationals, acquired an apartment tower near Dadeland Mall for $114 million.

AvalonBay Communities, an Arlington, Virginia-based publicly traded real estate investment trust, paid $150 million for the Curv apartment building in Fort Lauderdale. The property also includes a Whole Foods.

And King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Morgan Properties shelled out $132.5 million for a 622-unit multifamily complex in West Palm Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Miami-Dade Countymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    W South Beach at 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and Jeff Walker of Alliance Entertainment (Photos via Shatravka Media, Alliance Entertainment)
    Entertainment electronics honcho pays $9M for W South Beach penthouse
    Entertainment electronics honcho pays $9M for W South Beach penthouse
    A unit at the Turnberry Ocean Club was traded for $5.3 million (Turnberry Ocean Club, Redfin via Beachfront Realty Inc)
    Turnberry Ocean Club closing tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Turnberry Ocean Club closing tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Alta Developers’ Raimundo Onetto in front of the development site (Google Maps)
    Heading south: Alta buys dev site for apartment complex near Homestead
    Heading south: Alta buys dev site for apartment complex near Homestead
    CMC Group’s Ugo Colombo and Shoma Group’s Masoud Shojaee (CMC Group, Shoma Group)
    Masoud Shojaee’s Shoma wins $10M in yearslong suit against Ugo Colombo affiliate over failed condo project
    Masoud Shojaee’s Shoma wins $10M in yearslong suit against Ugo Colombo affiliate over failed condo project
    One of the properties on NW 37th Avenue and Joseph Kirchhoff, whose company Kirchhoff sold the building (LinkedIn via Kirchhoff, LoopNet)
    Life Storage pays $43M for two buildings in Miami-Dade
    Life Storage pays $43M for two buildings in Miami-Dade
    Northland sells apartment complexes in West Palm Beach for $133M
    Northland sells apartment complexes in West Palm Beach for $133M
    Northland sells apartment complexes in West Palm Beach for $133M
    Axonic Properties' Jonathan Shectman and 22511 Southwest 66th Avenue (Axonic Properties, Google Maps)
    LA firm buys former condo building near Boca Raton for $43M
    LA firm buys former condo building near Boca Raton for $43M
    Michigan immigration attorney buys new Miami multifamily building for $7M
    Michigan immigration attorney buys new Miami apartment building for $7M
    Michigan immigration attorney buys new Miami apartment building for $7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.