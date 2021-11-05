Open Menu

$10M deal in its backyard: Finvarb Group picks up Bay Harbor Islands hotel

Landon Hotel is a 46-key waterfront property with a ground-floor restaurant

Miami /
Nov.November 05, 2021 03:31 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Ronny Finvarb, principal, The Finvarb Group, in front of The Landon Bay Harbor-Miami Beach at 9650 East Bay Harbor Drive (The Finvarb Group, LoopNet, iStock)

A Bay Harbor Islands-based hotel development and investment firm is making a $10 million bet in its own backyard.

Finvarb Group, led by Ronny Finvarb, bought The Landon Bay Harbor-Miami Beach at 9650 East Bay Harbor Drive, The Real Deal has learned. The seller is BHI Hotel, an entity managed by Samuel Spiritos, a managing shareholder with Shulman Rogers, a law firm in Potomac, Maryland.

Finvarb Group paid roughly $219,022 per room for the two-story, 46-key boutique hotel built in 1946. In 2007, BHI Hotel paid $3.9 million, or $84,783 per room, according to records. The 22,729-square-foot building also has a ground-floor commercial space net leased to The Palm-Miami restaurant.

“We are very pleased to add this new hotel and restaurant to our portfolio, especially since it’s literally in our backyard,” Ronny Finvarb said via text. “The Palm restaurant has been a neighborhood staple for decades, and we plan to activate and elevate the rest of the property to another level.”

The property was listed in February by David Cohen with Compass and David Greenberg with Marcus & Millichap. Cohen said the seller received five offers.

“It just turned out that Finvarb Group is a strong buyer in the marketplace,” Cohen said. “And the company’s ability to execute was one of the factors in selecting it as the buyer.”

The hotel was renovated in 2010 and The Palm-Miami currently pays $300,000 in annual rent or 6 percent of its gross sales, whichever is greater, according to the investment offering.

The Landon had a net operating income of $305,901 for the 12 months ended March 2020, according to the investment offering. Between the first and fifth year of new ownership, The Landon could grow its occupancy rate from 65 percent to 78 percent, as well as increase the average daily rate from $105 to $128, the offering states. The property also needs about $460,000 in renovations.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Finvarb Group owns 13 hotels and restaurants, primarily in Miami Beach, but also in Texas, Arizona and other parts of Florida, according to the company’s website. Its holdings include the Courtyard by Marriott South Beach and Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach.

Finvarb Group had planned to develop a 36-room hotel in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood, but zoning changes approved in July by the city no longer allow hotels in that area.

Recently, South Florida has had a series of big ticket hotel trades. Swire Properties sold the 352-key East, Miami hotel at Miami Brickell City Centre for $174 million, and a partnership led by Mast Capital sold the Conrad Miami hotel on Brickell Avenue in a deal worth over $100 million. Last month, Boston-based Rockpoint Group and Fort Lauderdale-based InSite Group, through an affiliate, bought the B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $117.9 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bay harbor islandsHotelsRonny Finvarb

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Camilo Miguel of Mast Capital with East, Miami and Kieran Bowers of Swire Properties with The Conrad (Getty, Facebook via EAST, Miami)
    Swire sells Brickell City Centre hotel for $174M, and nearby Conrad Miami trades for over $100M
    Swire sells Brickell City Centre hotel for $174M, and nearby Conrad Miami trades for over $100M
    Dan Gelber’s $325K campaign haul includes prohibited developer donations
    Dan Gelber’s $325K campaign haul includes prohibited developer donations
    Dan Gelber’s $325K campaign haul includes prohibited developer donations
    Miami Beach mayor facing ethics complaint for Ocean Drive meeting
    Miami Beach mayor facing ethics complaint for Ocean Drive meeting
    Miami Beach mayor facing ethics complaint for Ocean Drive meeting
    Planned Waldorf Astoria Miami wins design approval
    Planned Waldorf Astoria Miami wins design approval
    Planned Waldorf Astoria Miami wins design approval
    Rockpoint, InSite buy B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $127M
    Rockpoint, InSite buy B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $127M
    Rockpoint, InSite buy B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale for $127M
    Dan Gelber uncut: Miami Beach mayor caught on tape courting developers for Ocean Drive takeover
    Dan Gelber uncut: Miami Beach mayor caught on tape courting developers for Ocean Drive takeover
    Dan Gelber uncut: Miami Beach mayor caught on tape courting developers for Ocean Drive takeover
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.