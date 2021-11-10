Open Menu

Developer of Pompano Beach apartments scores $55M construction loan

Planned 228-unit Aviara East Pompano the latest to score financing amid surge of multifamily construction

Miami /
Nov.November 10, 2021 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Rendering of the planned 228-unit Aviara East Pompano apartment building (MAG Properties, iStock)

Apartment developers are facing all sorts of obstacles, from high land costs to supply-chain bottlenecks pushing up material prices, but construction financing is not one of their stumbling blocks.

Loans for new rental projects have been flowing, with Delray Beach-based MAG Real Estate & Development the latest to score. The company nabbed $55.4 million in financing for its 228-unit project in Pompano Beach from an affiliate of real estate private equity firm Madison Realty Capital, records show.

The pair of eight-story buildings, called Aviara East Pompano, are planned to rise on 5.1 acres at 1621 South Dixie Highway, or the southwest corner of West McNab Road and South Dixie Highway West. The project is expected to include ground-floor retail, according to MAG’s website.

MAG Real Estate bought the property in 2017 for $2.1 million, records show.

The Pompano Beach City Commission in 2019 rezoned most of the site – long a scrapyard, including for old cars – to allow for the apartment project.

MAG Real Estate used its completed 36-unit condominium and townhouse community in Lake Worth Beach as collateral for the construction loan, said Maher Hanna, MAG founder and owner.

Aside from rentals, condos and townhouses, MAG also builds commercial projects and has a construction management division, according to its website.

The multifamily market has been more than robust this year, fueled by demand from locals and South Florida newcomers who flocked to the region partly for its early reopening following the pandemic shutdown.

Lenders have been quick to respond, allowing construction financing to flow.

Just this week, Miami-based Alta Developers scored a $77.1 million construction loan for a 296-unit multifamily building just outside Pinecrest. And Miami-based Melo Group scored $75 million to help bankroll the construction of its second apartment project in downtown Miami.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyconstructionDevelopmentmultifamily marketpompano beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Raimundo Onetto, CEO of Alta Developers, with a rendering of the project (Behar Font & Partners, Alta)
    More apartments on tap: Alta nabs $77M loan for project near Pinecrest
    More apartments on tap: Alta nabs $77M loan for project near Pinecrest
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Brian Tuttle wins approval for 205 single-family home project in Parkland
    Brian Tuttle wins approval for 205 single-family home project in Parkland
    Brian Tuttle wins approval for 205 single-family home project in Parkland
    Big win: A-Rod prevails on civil RICO, theft claims tied to multifamily empire
    Big win: A-Rod prevails on civil RICO, theft claims tied to multifamily empire
    Big win: A-Rod prevails on civil RICO, theft claims tied to multifamily empire
    TA Realty buys SofA apartments in Delray Beach for $83M
    TA Realty buys Delray Beach apartments for $83M
    TA Realty buys Delray Beach apartments for $83M
    MLB’s Mo “The Hit Dog” Vaughn scores Edgewater dev site for apartments
    MLB’s Mo “The Hit Dog” Vaughn scores Edgewater dev site for apartments
    MLB’s Mo “The Hit Dog” Vaughn scores Edgewater dev site for apartments
    403 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway (Google Maps)
    LA firm nabs Sunrise industrial building for $13M
    LA firm nabs Sunrise industrial building for $13M
    AB Asset Management's Sam Zalmanov and Getzy Fellig with 2162 Southwest 14th Terrace (Google Maps)
    Swiss firm makes $6M bet on renovated Miami apartment complex
    Swiss firm makes $6M bet on renovated Miami apartment complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.