This week’s condo numbers plummeted in Miami-Dade County compared to previous weeks.

The top sale was a $5 million closing at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. Unit 601 at 4701 North Meridian Avenue traded for more than $1,300 per square foot. Dina Goldentayer represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occured at the Murano Grande Portofino, also in Miami Beach. Unit 2003 at 400 Alton Road traded for $3.7 million, or $1,218 per square foot. Titi Ruiz Siso Richard was the listing agent and Evelyn Mackenzie was the buyer’s agent.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week totaled $82.2 million, compared to $165.6 million the week before. Sales totaled 158, compared to 196 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $520,000, down from $845,000 the week prior.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12.

Most expensive

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, unit 601 | 1 day on market | $5.3M | $1,317 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Least expensive

Grand Venetian, unit 1702 | 3 days on market | $1.7M | $1,128 psf | Listing agent: Francisco Navarro | Buyer’s agent: Bo Danos

Most days on market

Residences by Armani Casa, unit 1504 | 408 days on market | $1.65M | $1,467 psf | Listing agent: Gustavo Strallnikoff | Buyer’s agent: Olga Zirpolo

Fewest days on the market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, unit 601 | 1 day on market | $5.3M | $1,317 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

57 Ocean, unit 1005 | 1 day on market | $2.2M | Buyer’s agent: Stefanie Genauer