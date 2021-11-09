A pricey closing on exclusive Fisher Island topped last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $165.6 million, compared to $124.4 million the week before. Sales totaled 196, compared to 269 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $845,000, up from $462,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $14 million closing at Palazzo Del Mare on Fisher Island. Unit 7102 traded for nearly $2,000 per square foot. The listing agent was Lazaro Rivero, and the buyer’s agent was Rose Bauer.

The second most expensive sale was at the Continuum on South Beach. Unit 3401 in the north tower traded for $12.9 million, or $4,257 per square foot, a record in the building. It was on the market for 52 days before selling. Matthew Dugow was the listing agent, and Adriana Pinto Torres represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

Most expensive

Palazzo Del Mare unit 7102 | 132 days on market | $14M | $1,993 psf | Listing agent: Lazaro Rivero | Buyer’s agent: Rose Bauer

Least expensive

Bayside Village unit 4201 | 6 days on market | $2.8M | $1,008 psf | Listing agent: Nataly Stuart | Buyer’s agent: Nataly Stuart

Most days on market

Trump Palace unit 4809 | 293 days on market | $3.1M | $680 psf | Listing agent: Leonora Viner | Buyer’s agent: Leonora Viner

Fewest days on market

57 Ocean unit 1601 | 1 day on market | $7.5M | $1,522 psf | Buyer’s agent: Hayley Wilson

Monad Terrace unit 9E | 1 day on market | $3.2M | $1,075 psf | Buyer’s agent: Scott Klein