Open Menu

Canadian firm buys Pompano Beach apartments as part of $3.6B Greystar sale

Avana Bayview, adjacent urgent care center sold for $73.5M

Miami /
Nov.November 16, 2021 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Bob Faith, chief executive officer, Greystar and Nathalie Palladitcheff, president and chief executive officer, Ivanhoé Cambridge (Greystar, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Google Maps)

When Canadian real estate company Ivanhoé Cambridge struck a deal to buy $3.6 billion of apartments in the U.S., it honed in on growth markets like the Sun Belt and coastal suburbs.

It is no surprise then that the Avana Bayview complex in Pompano Beach was one of the 30 properties.

Ivanhoé Cambridge bought the community at 1631 South Federal Highway, as well as a next-door urgent care center at 1611 South Federal Highway, from Greystar for $73.5 million, records show.

The deal is part of the nearly 10,000-unit recent portfolio sale by Greystar to Ivanhoé.

The 225-unit Avana community and the medical office building were built in the early 2000s on nearly 5 acres, property records show.

The office building spans 4,492 square feet, according to property records. It is occupied by CareSpot Urgent Care.

Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar, a behemoth in the multifamily market, originally had considered selling properties one at a time, but then decided to go all in with one buyer. The properties were part of its value-add fund Greystar Equity Partners IX, launched in 2015.

Greystar, led by Bob Faith, has $45.1 million of assets under management, according to its website.

It has unloaded some of its other South Florida assets this year. In May, Greystar sold a 279-unit Fort Lauderdale multifamily complex for $99.5 million.

Montreal-based Ivanhoé, led by Nathalie Palladitcheff, develops and invests in real estate globally, with an interest in more than 1,100 buildings, according to its website. It focuses on industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail space.

Ivanhoé holds 42.7 percent of the ownership interest of Mary Brickell Village shopping center in Miami, according to its website.

The Pompano Beach purchase comes as South Florida’s rental market is booming. Demand largely from newcomers as well as locals has been unprecedented, allowing for rent hikes of as much as 24 percent in a matter of months in parts of the region.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyGreystarmultifamily marketoffice marketpompano beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    IMC Equity grabs another Hialeah office building for $15M
    IMC Equity grabs another Hialeah office building for $15M
    IMC Equity grabs another Hialeah office building for $15M
    IG Logistics' Daniel Glaser, Sam Schneider and 2407 Hammondville Road (Google Maps)
    New York investment firm snags Pompano Beach truck repair shop site for $9M
    New York investment firm snags Pompano Beach truck repair shop site for $9M
    Denver and Miami firms team up on $73M Doral office park acquisition
    Denver and Miami firms team up on $73M Doral office park acquisition
    Denver and Miami firms team up on $73M Doral office park acquisition
    Brooklyn-based JV scoops up downtown Fort Lauderdale dev site
    Brooklyn-based JV scoops up downtown Fort Lauderdale dev site
    Brooklyn-based JV scoops up downtown Fort Lauderdale dev site
    Trammell Crow CEO Kenneth Valach and the site for the development (Google Maps, Trammell Crow)
    Trammell Crow Residential wraps up $10M deal for Miramar multifamily dev site
    Trammell Crow Residential wraps up $10M deal for Miramar multifamily dev site
    PTM Partners' Michael Tillman and Nicholas Pantuliano with Kushner's Laurent Morali and Nicole Kushner with renderings of the project (PTM Partners, Kushner)
    Kushner brings on PTM Partners for Opportunity Zone rental towers in Miami
    Kushner brings on PTM Partners for Opportunity Zone rental towers in Miami
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    Brookfield pays $8M for office building in Boca’s Park at Broken Sound
    Brookfield pays $8M for office building in Boca’s Park at Broken Sound
    Brookfield pays $8M for office building in Boca’s Park at Broken Sound
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.