Open Menu

Brooklyn-based JV scoops up downtown Fort Lauderdale dev site

Plans call for multifamily mixed-use tower

Miami /
Nov.November 18, 2021 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brooklyn-based JV scoops up downtown Fort Lauderdale dev site

Views of the Fort Lauderdale properties on 100 Southwest Third Avenue, 109 Southwest Second Avenue, 110 Southwest Third Avenue, 111 Southwest Second Avenue, and 111 Southwest Third Avenue (Google Maps)

A joint venture of two Brooklyn-based firms plans a multifamily, mixed-use tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Heights Advisors and Legacy Partners bought the development site, a roughly 1-acre parking lot at 111 Southwest Third Avenue for $6.7 million, according to the broker’s press release.

Heights Advisors, based in Brooklyn, paid $7.8 million for the next-door retail buildings on nearly an acre. Tenants include Poorhouse, Booze Garden and Sway nightclub. The retail buildings are at 100 and 110 Southwest Third Avenue as well as at 109 and 111 Southwest Second Avenue.

Although Heights Advisors has no immediate redevelopment plans for the retail property, it could be built out in the coming decades, according to Bradley Arendt, one of the Colliers brokers who worked on the deal.

Arendt worked with Mika Mattingly of Colliers, representing both sides of the deals.

Seller 111 Property Group, based in Chicago, ties to GB Property Management, according to state corporate records.

Real estate investment firm Legacy Partners is family owned, according to the release. Heights Advisors is a community real estate developer and investment manager that has led more than $1 billion in real estate deals as the direct developer. Heights also has led over $1.5 billion in real estate projects.

The downtown Fort Lauderdale properties are steps south of the Brightline passenger train’s station in Fort Lauderdale and also near The Performing Arts Center and The Museum of Science.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale has seen a wave of new projects in recent years, including the massive Main Las Olas mixed-use complex.

In one of the newest projects, developers Scott Bodenweber and Tom Vogel earlier this year completed the 260-unit 4 West Las Olas riverfront rental building. In October, they scored $92 million in bridge financing for the tower.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydev sitesdowntown fort lauderdaleFort Lauderdaleretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Arnaud Karsenti, principal, 13th Floor Investments, in front of the Holiday Bowling Center & Sports Bar in Hollywood, FL (13th Floor Investments, Google Maps)
    Bowling alley and two retail centers in Broward trade for combined $59M
    Bowling alley and two retail centers in Broward trade for combined $59M
    IG Logistics' Daniel Glaser, Sam Schneider and 2407 Hammondville Road (Google Maps)
    New York investment firm snags Pompano Beach truck repair shop site for $9M
    New York investment firm snags Pompano Beach truck repair shop site for $9M
    Trammell Crow CEO Kenneth Valach and the site for the development (Google Maps, Trammell Crow)
    Trammell Crow Residential wraps up $10M deal for Miramar multifamily dev site
    Trammell Crow Residential wraps up $10M deal for Miramar multifamily dev site
    Major Food Group to open Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove
    Major Food Group to open Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove
    Major Food Group to open Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove
    Canadian firm buys Pompano Beach apartments as part of $3.6B Greystar sale
    Canadian firm buys Pompano Beach apartments as part of $3.6B Greystar sale
    Canadian firm buys Pompano Beach apartments as part of $3.6B Greystar sale
    Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert and Cadence Partners managing partner Todd Watson with their Hollywood industrial property (Rich Commercial Group, Clarion, Cadence)
    Broward warehouses trade for combined $47M in three separate deals
    Broward warehouses trade for combined $47M in three separate deals
    A rendering of the project with Related's Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez (Chisholm Architects)
    Jorge Pérez’s Related Group buys Princeton apartment dev site for $8M
    Jorge Pérez’s Related Group buys Princeton apartment dev site for $8M
    4705 NW 183rd Street and 4500 NW 183rd Street complexes (LoopNet)
    Brooklyn investment group buys two Miami Gardens shopping centers for $47M
    Brooklyn investment group buys two Miami Gardens shopping centers for $47M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.