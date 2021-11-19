Palm Beach mansion sells for $25M

For the princely sum of $25 million, a Palm Beach mansion has a new owner.

Valerie Winchester sold the home at 200 Clarke Avenue to Francine C. Purcell, as Trustee of the Francine C. Purcell Declaration of Trust, according to property records.

Winchester is the widow of Walter K. Winchester, principal and co-founder of Boston-based State Street Development. He died in 2006, at 79, according to his obituary. Valerie Winchester bought the property in 2007 for $9.4 million, records show.

Built that year, the 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on a little more than half an acre with eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

Christian Angle with Christian Angle Real Estate represented Winchester, and Linda Olsson represented Purcell, according to Realtor.com. The property sold after 73 days on the market.

The luxury residential real estate market in Palm Beach continues to boom, as this is at least the fourth in a series of high-priced deals this month alone.

A Palm Beach condo sold for a record $17.7 million, or more than $4,700 per square foot. Shirley Fennell, via a trust, sold penthouse 4 and a cabana at 2 North Breakers Row to the Turner 2021 family trust, which is managed by Deborah A. Turner.

Real estate agent Gary Pohrer bought 1356 North Ocean Boulevard from Wolf Von Falkenburg for nearly $5.8 million. He put it under contract so quickly that his wife didn’t have a chance to see the property first.

And Amanda and Alexander Coleman sold a home completed this year at 216 Angler Avenue for $23.3 million.