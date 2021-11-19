Open Menu

The Standard hotel-branded condos are coming to Midtown Miami

Sales of 228-unit development expected to launch at the end of this month

Miami /
Nov.November 19, 2021 01:07 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Standard hotel-branded condos are coming to Midtown Miami

Carlos Rosso with Amar Lalvani of Standard International and renderings of the Standard Midtown

The Standard hotel group is branding its first residential development, which will be built in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.

Developer Carlos Rosso of Rosso Development is partnering with Alex Vadia’s Midtown Development and Standard International to build the 12-story, 228-unit condo project, Rosso confirmed. It marks his first major ground-up development since leaving the Related Group more than a year ago.

Sales are expected to formally launch Nov. 30. The project, to be built on the southwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast 32nd Street, is being designed by Arquitectonica and Urban Robot. It will be across from a Trader Joe’s that is under construction, and south of the Midtown staple Sugarcane.

Standard International, with 16 hotels in the U.S. and around the world, has a waterfront hotel called the Standard Spa on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach, in the historic Lido property.

Rosso hinted at additional Standard-branded residential projects in the pipeline, but declined to disclose additional details.

Condos will range from 432 square feet to 965 square feet. The studios to two-bedrooms units will range in price from $329,000 to $829,000 initially. Douglas Elliman was tapped to handle sales and marketing.

The deposit structure calls for 10 percent at reservation, contract and groundbreaking for a total of 30 percent; then 10 percent six months later; another 10 percent at top off; and the remaining 50 percent owed at closing, Rosso said.

Read more

Rosso, who said he first broached Standard International about building a residential project in the early 2000s, said the Midtown development will have the “vibe and culture of the Standard.”

The units will offer “real pieds-à-terre for people who are fans of the brand,” Rosso said. Units will have master bathrooms with double showers, wide outdoor terraces, and cubby kitchens designed by Urban Robot.

Unit owners will be able to rent their condos for periods of up to 30 days. Residents will have access to the Standard’s “Friends with Benefits” program that gives them pricing perks at other Standard properties.

Rosso described five floors and about 35,000 square feet of amenities that will be part of the project, including a large lobby with lounge areas and a cafe, a rooftop restaurant and bar similar to the Lido Bayside Grill at the Miami Beach hotel. Additional amenities include a 60-foot resort-style pool, a sweat room and fitness center, indoor pickleball court, yoga and stretch studios, a karaoke bar, pet spa and more. The indoor pickleball court will be convertible into a party room.

“When I left [Related] I said I want to do some things that are fun,” said Rosso, who was Related’s longtime president of its condo division.

The building will also have about 10,000 square feet of retail space that The Standard will select.

Construction is set to begin next year and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. Vadia’s Midtown Opportunities VIIIB LLC owns the property at 3100 Northeast First Avenue, as well as the air rights over the existing adjacent garage. Because the building will attach to the garage, Rosso said the homeowners’ association fees will be lower than other condo buildings in Midtown.

Vadia has been active in Midtown Miami since 2010. Over the last decade, development has ramped up, and few sites remain.

Most of the recently built projects are high-end rental towers that have added thousands of units to Midtown. A Brightline station is planned nearby in the Miami Design District.

“The last pieces of Midtown are being developed,” Rosso said. “And you start seeing everything happening around it.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alex Vadiacarlos rossocondo salesHotelsmidtown miamiThe Standard

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Qatari owner of St. Regis Bal Harbour pays off Reuben Brothers with $188M refi
    Qatari owner of St. Regis Bal Harbour to pay off Reuben Brothers with $188M refi
    Qatari owner of St. Regis Bal Harbour to pay off Reuben Brothers with $188M refi
    Government watchdog memo reveals reasons for clearing Dan Gelber of unlawful campaign fundraising
    Government watchdog memo reveals reasons for clearing Dan Gelber of unlawful campaign fundraising
    Government watchdog memo reveals reasons for clearing Dan Gelber of unlawful campaign fundraising
    Regalia, Unit 10 (Regalia Sunny Isles, Condos & Condos)
    Brazilian fertilizer mogul puts down roots in Sunny Isles Beach
    Brazilian fertilizer mogul puts down roots in Sunny Isles Beach
    Menin Development makes $10M play for Delray Beach hotel
    Menin Development makes $10M play for Delray Beach hotel
    Menin Development makes $10M play for Delray Beach hotel
    Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund scores $180M refi of Miami Beach Edition hotel
    Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund scores $180M refi of Miami Beach Edition hotel
    Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund scores $180M refi of Miami Beach Edition hotel
    Steve Witkoff and renderings of the Shore Club proposal (Witkoff, renderings via Kobi Karp)
    Witkoff and Monroe Capital unveil major redevelopment plan for the Shore Club in Miami Beach
    Witkoff and Monroe Capital unveil major redevelopment plan for the Shore Club in Miami Beach
    Diesel power: Fashion brand and partner Bel Invest launch sales for Wynwood condos
    Diesel power: Fashion brand and partner Bel Invest launch sales for Wynwood condos
    Diesel power: Fashion brand and partner Bel Invest launch sales for Wynwood condos
    Palm Beach condo sale sets record at $18M, or $4,700 per foot
    Palm Beach condo sale sets record at $18M, or $4,700 per foot
    Palm Beach condo sale sets record at $18M, or $4,700 per foot
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.