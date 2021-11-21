Open Menu

Joel Greenberg associates indicted on federal real estate fraud charges in Florida

Keith Ingersoll and James Adamczyk allegedly bilked an investor out of $12 million

Nov.November 21, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Joel Greenberg's attorney holding legal texts outside of a federal courthouse (Getty)

Federal prosecutors have indicted two associates of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Green with a litany of federal charges over an alleged real estate fraud scheme.

Prosecutors allege that Keith Ingersoll and James Adamczyk defrauded an Orlando-area investor of $12 million, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The pair was charged with 41 federal crimes, including 20 counts of wire fraud, as well as conspiracy and money laundering.

Federal investigators say the pair claimed they needed money for deposits to purchase contracts for properties they said they would flip. They instead took the money for themselves and spent it on “luxury cars, travel and adult entertainment,” among other personal purchases.

They allegedly told the investor that they had entered purchase agreements for those properties and provided the investor with falsified documents purporting to prove it. Yet “as the defendants then and there well knew, the owners had not agreed to sell the real estate and, in some instances, had never been contacted about selling the real estate.”

The two were also involved in a property sale to the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office that an auditor said “has collusion written all over it.”

Greenberg authorized the office’s $810,000 purchase of a bank property from Adamcyzk hours after the latter had bought the property for $680,000, according to the Sentinel. Greenberg also hired Ingersoll as a real estate advisor for $48,000, despite what auditors called “no evidence of work.”

Greenberg, once considered a rising star in central Florida’s Republican scene, pleaded guilty in May to sex trafficking of a minor and other federal criminal charges after he admitted he and two other men paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and gave her narcotics.

Federal investigators are also probing whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz had sex with that same girl. Greenberg’s plea requires him to cooperate fully with “the investigation and prosecution of other persons,” according to the Sentinel.

[Orlando Sentinel] — Dennis Lynch 




