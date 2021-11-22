Open Menu

Avi Stern’s Mizner Development launches sales of Boca homes project

Homes start at $1.6M

Miami /
Nov.November 22, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Renderings of the Enclave at Boca Harbour (Mizner Development, iStock)

Mizner Development launched sales of a boutique single-family home project in Boca Raton.

The 10-unit development, called Enclave at Boca Harbour, is planned for the property at 5801 and 5805 Northeast Seventh Avenue and 690 Jeffery Street. Douglas Elliman agent Katia Reisler and Tangent Realty Corp. agent Jared Niles are co-listing the units, according to the project’s website.

Property records show an affiliate of Mizner Development, led by Avi Stern, paid close to $2.2 million for the assemblage of land in early 2020.

Stern was allegedly one of three real estate investors involved in a major scheme to rig online public foreclosure auctions between 2012 and 2015. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to felony charges of bid rigging tied to the property auctions in Palm Beach County, according to the Department of Justice. Stern was sentenced to a three-year probation, which he began in February 2019, along with a $32,800 fine and $160,000 in restitution. Court records filed earlier this year show his probation period was terminated early.

Stern is also CEO of MIA Real Holdings LLC, his LinkedIn shows.

His Boca Raton houses range in price from nearly $1.6 million to $1.9 million, and from 2,516 square feet to 3,232 square feet. They will have two-car garages and pools, according to the website.

Construction is expected to begin in January and be completed by December of next year, according to a source familiar with the project. The site is across the street from the waterfront, where canals connect to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boca Raton is in the midst of major development. Condo sales grew 19 percent in the third quarter of this year, to 1,027 closings, according to a Douglas Elliman report of Boca Raton and Highland Beach residential sales. Single-family home sales, meanwhile, fell by nearly 16 percent, to 737 closings in the third quarter.

GL Homes recently closed on the acquisition of the Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course, a 190-acre, city-owned golf course where it plans to build more than 500 homes.




    An earlier version incorrectly described the type of homes sold. 

    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratondouglas ellimanhome salesMizner Development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Miami Beach state of mind: Hotelier buys Billy Joel’s former waterfront North Bay Road home
    Miami Beach state of mind: Hotelier buys Billy Joel’s former waterfront North Bay Road home
    Miami Beach state of mind: Hotelier buys Billy Joel’s former waterfront North Bay Road home
    Lease roundup: Plum Market to open in Aventura, Sprouts in Boca Raton, Best Buy in Dania Beach
    Lease roundup: Plum Market to open in Aventura, Sprouts in Boca Raton, Best Buy in Dania Beach
    Lease roundup: Plum Market to open in Aventura, Sprouts in Boca Raton, Best Buy in Dania Beach
    Brookfield pays $8M for office building in Boca’s Park at Broken Sound
    Brookfield pays $8M for office building in Boca’s Park at Broken Sound
    Brookfield pays $8M for office building in Boca’s Park at Broken Sound
    Jeff Gordon and the Boca Raton home (Getty, Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)
    Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion lists for $42M
    Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion lists for $42M
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    The Real Deal's Katherine Kallergis with Corcoran's Julian Johnston, Luxe Living Realty's Dora Puig, One Sotheby's' Jeff Miller, Douglas Elliman's Dina Goldentayer and Douglas Elliman's Oren Alexander
    Top South Florida luxury brokers spar at TRD Miami event over how they land deals
    Top South Florida luxury brokers spar at TRD Miami event over how they land deals
    Brazilian mogul buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $18M
    Brazilian mogul buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $18M
    Brazilian mogul buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $18M
    Brett Harris and Kevin Brill with 1125 North Shore Drive
    Miami Beach brokers buy Normandy Shores home, plan $17M spec mansion
    Miami Beach brokers buy Normandy Shores home, plan $17M spec mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.