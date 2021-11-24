In separate decisions earlier this week, the Westlake City Council approved a family entertainment venue and a shopping center inside Minto Communities’ 50-acre master-planned business park, Westlake Landings, in western Palm Beach County.

The two projects are among a string of developments in the pipeline for the fast-growing, five-year-old city that spans roughly 3,800 acres. So far, Westlake has approved 4,500 homes and more than 2.2 million square feet of commercial space, according to a press release. It’s being led by master developer Minto.

The projects include a 140,000-square-foot outdoor shopping plaza on a 20-acre site Publix acquired from Minto for $9.1 million. In another deal, Minto sold 63 acres for $10.2 million to homebuilder Label & Co. where the company is building 204 new homes.

Adrenaline World

The City Council approved a site plan for Adrenaline World, an amusement park with indoor and outdoor recreation venues on 14.4 acres in Westlake Landings, a 50-acre site at 16610 Town Center Parkway North, near Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Southern Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard.

Adrenaline World is the brainchild of David Lloyd and Johan Kriek, retired British tennis players who have become developers. The entertainment complex will feature a 92,773-square-foot indoor recreation building with an arcade, virtual reality games, themed climbing structures, a trampoline park, laser tag arenas, miniature golf and party rooms, the release states.

Adrenaline World will also have an outdoor electric Go-Kart track, a dinosaur park, splash pad, rope course and cloud climb.

Shoppes of Westlake Landings

The city council also approved the site plan for the 23,000-square-foot retail center on seven acres to be developed by Konover South. The project consists of two multi-tenant buildings and a separate space for quick-service restaurants. Konover is expected to acquire the site from Minto by the end of the year.

The Deerfield Beach-based commercial developer has signed leases with Verizon Communications, Go Green Dry Cleaner and Sauced BBQ and Whiskey Shack, the release states. Konover South is also negotiating agreements with hamburger concepts, a smoothie shop, dental practice, and fitness studio.

Construction on Adrenaline World and Shoppes of Westlake Landings is scheduled to begin in 2022.