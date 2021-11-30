Open Menu

Murano at Portofino closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.3M to $4.5M

Miami /
Nov.November 30, 2021 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
(Murano at Portofino)

(Murano at Portofino)

Fewer condos sold during Thanksgiving week in Miami-Dade County, compared to previous weeks.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week totaled $86.8 million, about half of that recorded the week before. Sales reached 159, versus 234 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $546,090, down from $731,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $4.5 million closing at Murano at Portofino in Miami Beach. Unit 1802 traded for more than $1,700 per square foot. Stacy Robins represented the seller, and Daniel Snyder represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 2503 at 15701 Collins Avenue traded for $2.6M, or just under $1,800 per square foot. Geane Brito was the listing agent and Diana Shay was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28

Most expensive

Murano at Portofino, 1000 South Pointe Drive, unit 1802, 14 days on the market | $4.5M | $1,719 psf | Listing Agent: Stacy Robins | Buyer Agent: Daniel Snyder

Least expensive

Gran Paraiso, 480 Northeast 31st Street, unit 3707, 62 days on the market | $1.3M | $785 psf | Listing Agent: Leila Abou Jokh | Buyer Agent: Melanie Hyer

Most days on market

Ritz Carlton Residences, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 2503, 468 days on the market | $2.6M | $1,797 psf | Listing Agent: Geane Brito | Buyer Agent: Diana Shay

Fewest days on market

The Ocean Club, 781 Crandon Boulevard, unit 805, eight days on the market | $2.4M | $1,155 psf | Listing Agent: Daniel Gaviria | Buyer Agent: Maria Pares




