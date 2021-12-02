Open Menu

JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M

The 66K sf building sold for $204 psf

Miami /
Dec.December 02, 2021 04:00 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M

District Pointe with Verdex President Rex B. Kirby, Jr. and CEO of Index Rickard Haraldsson (Verdex, Index Invest)

A joint venture between an investment firm and a construction group purchased an office building in West Palm Beach.

District Pointe LLC, a joint venture between Sweden-based Index Investments and West Palm Beach-based Verdex Construction, bought the 65,760 square-foot building at 1501 Belvedere Road for $13.4 million, according to a release. The sale comes out to $204 per square foot.

Index Investments’ North American headquarters is in Jupiter.

The building, built in 1983, was originally owned by Houston, Texas-based Rinker Materials Corp & Subsidiaries, which paid $775,000 for the property in 1979, according to records. San Pedro, Mexico-based CEMEX acquired Rinker with a $14.3 billion takeover bid in 2007, according to published reports.

A Colliers team, led by Mark M. Rubin and Bastian Laggerbauer represented Index and Verdex. Steve Hyatt and Daniel Silver of Berger Commercial Realty represented CEMEX. The deal was completed off-market.

The property has been a single-tenant building since it was built, used by Rinker, then CEMEX. The joint venture plans to remodel the building, and Verdex will be a full floor tenant, with space available for more tenants, according to a release.

This is the latest office deal in South Florida’s hot office market, despite the pandemic.

Last month, American Commercial Realty picked up a North Palm Beach mixed-use property for $36 million. Called Crystal Cove Commons, the property features 75,000 square feet of ground-floor retail next to a four-story office building.

Also in November, In separate deals totaling $49.1 million, Tricera Capital and Brookwood Financial Partners picked up two Class A office buildings in Boca Raton. Brookwood Financial, a Beverly, Massachusetts-based real estate investment firm, bought the six-story office building known as Sabre Centre I at 5901 Northwest Broken Sound Parkway for $29.1 million. Miami-based Tricera paid $20 million for Milan at Town Center at 1675 North Military Trail.

In August, Acquest Development paid $23 million for a pair of office buildings that are part of South University’s Royal Palm Beach campus. Acquest paid $15.3 million for 9801 Belvedere Road and an adjacent 3.2 acre parking lot, and $7.7 million for the building at 9901 Belvedere Road.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketpalm beach countywest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gomez Development scores $45M loan to build Aventura medical building
    Gomez Development scores $45M loan to build Aventura medical building
    Gomez Development scores $45M loan to build Aventura medical building
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $153M for Boynton Beach apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $153M for Boynton Beach apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $153M for Boynton Beach apartments
    Joe Furst of Place Projects, Ned Grace and Damien Barr of NDT Development and a rendering of the Nora District Redevelopment (ArquitectonicaGEO, Place, Kangra)
    Overlooked downtown West Palm Beach area poised for redevelopment as Nora District
    Overlooked downtown West Palm Beach area poised for redevelopment as Nora District
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    1700 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach (Realtor)
    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion sells for $41M
    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion sells for $41M
    Two Roads, Alpha Blue score $122M construction loan for West Palm Beach condo project
    Two Roads, Alpha Blue score $122M construction loan for West Palm Beach condo project
    Two Roads, Alpha Blue score $122M construction loan for West Palm Beach condo project
    Homebuilder sells his waterfront Boca manse for $22M
    Homebuilder sells his waterfront Boca manse for $22M
    Homebuilder sells his waterfront Boca manse for $22M
    Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M
    Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M
    Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.