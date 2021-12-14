Open Menu

Alleged mastermind of $38M health care fraud purchased these Florida properties

Armando Valdes paid millions for condos in Aventura, Pompano Beach and homes in Estero and Sebring

Miami /
Dec.December 14, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A few of the properties and cars involved in the scheme (Tesla, Realtor.com, Zillow, Cars.com)

A few of the properties and cars involved in the scheme (Tesla, Realtor.com, Zillow, Cars.com)

A Miami man was charged with 10 counts of health care fraud for allegedly submitting $38 million in false claims — and used some of his ill-gotten gains to purchase real estate in Florida, according to a federal indictment.

Armando Valdes, through his medical clinic Gasiel Medical Services, falsely billed United Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield for medically unnecessary infusions of Infliximab, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges. The medication, used to treat autoimmune diseases, is an expensive prescription made by Janssen Biotech.

Valdes allegedly ran his scheme from February 2015 to July of this year, collecting nearly $8 million in proceeds from the fraudulent claims.

It’s not uncommon for alleged and convicted fraudsters to purchase real estate, especially in South Florida.

Read more

Valdes allegedly used cash from the Infliximab scheme to buy nearly $2.2 million worth of real estate, including a condo at Sabbia Beach in Pompano Beach, a condo at Aventura ParkSquare, a single-family home in Estero, Florida and a single-family home and adjacent lot in Sebring, Florida, according to court and property records.

Valdes paid $1.2 million in 2020 for unit 505 at Sabbia Beach, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo, records show. It’s now on the market for more than $1.5 million.

He paid $562,000 in 2018 for the one-bedroom, 868-square-foot Aventura ParkSquare unit at 2960 Northeast 207th Street. The mixed-use development, built by Integra Investments, had a heavy focus on medical and wellness.

Property records show Valdes also paid $395,000 for the four-bedroom, 2,251-square-foot house at 19302 Elston Way in Estero a year ago, and $355,000 in 2019 for the four-bedroom, 2,853-square-foot home and adjacent lot at 3574 and 3566 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.

The government is also alleging that Valdes used the funds to purchase a 2018 white Cadillac Escalade and a 2016 Tesla Model S. The 10 counts of health care fraud that he faces each carry a maximum of 10 years per count, for a total of up to 100 years in prison if he is convicted.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo salesfraudHealth carehome sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau with 978 Gardenia Drive in Delray Beach (Getty, Realtor)
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    6275 N Ocean Blvd, Ocean Ridge (Realtor.com)
    Ocean Ridge mansion sells for $27M
    Ocean Ridge mansion sells for $27M
    4535 Nautilus Ct, 3175 Prairie Ave., 2211 Meridian Ave. and 2035 Meridian Ave. (Zillow)
    Topping $5M: Non-waterfront Miami Beach home sales reach new level
    Topping $5M: Non-waterfront Miami Beach home sales reach new level
    David L. and Dara Clarke with the home (The Carroll Group, LinkedIn via Clarke)
    Aventura residents who tried to block Privé condo sell waterfront home for record $9M
    Aventura residents who tried to block Privé condo sell waterfront home for record $9M
    Paul Saunders and the house (Google Maps, James River Capital)
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M
    From left: Sellers Steven and Krista Nicklaus and buyer James Chow (Getty Images, Oak Street Health)
    Jack Nicklaus’ son Steven sells Palm Beach Gardens home
    Jack Nicklaus’ son Steven sells Palm Beach Gardens home
    Private equity honcho buys renovated Palm Beach mansion for $36M
    Private equity honcho buys renovated Palm Beach mansion for $36M
    Private equity honcho buys renovated Palm Beach mansion for $36M
    “Are we in a bubble?” Home sales and price growth to slow in 2022, experts say
    “Are we in a bubble?” Home sales and price growth to slow in 2022, experts say
    “Are we in a bubble?” Home sales and price growth to slow in 2022, experts say
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.