Aventura residents who tried to block Privé condo sell waterfront home for record $9M

Property is adjacent to DJ Khaled’s former house that he sold last year for $4.8M

Dec.December 14, 2021 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
David L. and Dara Clarke with the home (The Carroll Group, LinkedIn via Clarke)

UPDATED, Dec. 15, 11:05 a.m.: A pair of Aventura residents who opposed the eventual development of a luxury condo near their home – which at one point resulted in their arrests – have left the neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.

David L. Clarke, a former PwC principal, and his wife, attorney Dara Clarke, sold their waterfront house in Aventura for nearly $8.8 million. The sale marks a record price for single-family homes in Aventura.

Island Residential Estate LLC, managed by attorney Rafael Sanchez-Aballi, purchased the three-story, 6,932-square-foot home at 3916 Island Estates Drive, according to property records.

The Clarkes were tied up in yearslong litigation with the developers of the nearby Privé Island: BH3’s Charlie Phelan, Greg Freedman, Daniel Lebensohn and Gary Cohen.

Both Clarkes were arrested in 2015 for allegedly causing damage to a sidewalk the developers had built. David Clarke allegedly destroyed part of the freshly poured sidewalk with his Porsche. Dara Clarke sued two police officers, who later agreed to pay her a $200,000 settlement without admitting wrongdoing, over alleged excessive force regarding the 2015 incident.

Prive, a 160-unit luxury condominium project at 5000 Island Boulevard, was completed in 2018.

The Clarkes ended up taking advantage of a very hot market. Buyers of waterfront and non-waterfront homes have been setting new records across South Florida throughout the pandemic.

The Clarkes’ Island Estates home hit the market this summer for nearly $10 million with Chad Carroll of Compass. Marcelo Kohen with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers, according to Realtor.com.

Property records for the home are hidden from the public, but the listing page shows that the property previously sold for $3.4 million in 2014.

The house, built in 2001, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, an infinity pool and spa, staff quarters and a separate guest house, and wine storage.

Last year, DJ Khaled sold his waterfront home next door at 3914 Island Estates Drive for $4.8 million. That property sold at a major discount compared to its asking price, and sits on a larger corner lot compared to the Clarkes’ property. He lives on Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach.




    This story has been updated to include photos of the correct property. 

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.