Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

It hit the market in 2018 for $8M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 30, 2020 06:02 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
DJ Khaled, Julian Johnston, and Cat Gomez, with 3914 Island Estates Drive in Aventura (Credit: Life Style Production Group for One Sotheby’s)

DJ Khaled, Julian Johnston, and Caterine Gomez, with 3914 Island Estates Drive in Aventura (Credit: Life Style Production Group for One Sotheby’s, and C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

UPDATED, June 30, 11:45 p.m.: DJ Khaled is handing over the keys to his waterfront Aventura mansion.

The DJ and record producer, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, is selling his five-bedroom, 6,697-square-foot home at 3914 Island Estates Drive for $4.8 million. The price marks a 40 percent discount from the nearly $8 million asking price in December 2018.

Janet Ben Zvi

Listing agent Janet Ben Zvi

It’s expected to close imminently, Corcoran Group’s Julian Johnston said. Caterine Gomez and Johnston represented the buyers.

Canadian businessman Simon Librati and his business partner Nahim Jorge Bonilla purchased the property, Gomez said. Librati and Bonilla founded PrimeMed Corp and also own Mandrake, a restaurant in Miami Beach. Johnston said he’s seeing an increase in Canadian buyers in the Miami market.

Librati, a former trader, was temporarily suspended from the U.S brokerage industry after individual traders working under his company allegedly manipulated the market, according to a Wall Street Journal article in 2018.

The New York Post first reported DJ Khaled’s sale.

The listing agent was Janet Ben Zvi of One Sotheby’s International Realty.

The four-story estate, built in 2001, features 14-karat gold chandeliers with Swarovski crystals, a granite staircase, wine room, chef’s kitchen, pool and Jacuzzi. It also has a media room and a master suite with a walk-in closet, and featured a separate closet for Khaled’s shoes.

Khaled currently lives in Miami Beach. In 2018, months before he listed his Aventura home for sale, he paid about $22 million for a nearly 13,000-square-foot waterfront mansion on Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach, a property that features a safe room, gazebo, home theater and a four-bedroom guest house.

Khaled bought the Aventura property in 2014 for $3.84 million. It sits on a roughly 25,000-square-foot lot on Island Estates, near Privé at Island Estates.

