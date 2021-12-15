Open Menu

Ocean Ridge mansion sells for $27M

The property has over 100 feet of oceanfront

Miami /
Dec.December 15, 2021 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

6275 N Ocean Blvd, Ocean Ridge (Realtor.com)

An estate in Ocean Ridge with over 100 feet of oceanfront sold for $27 million.

Raymond Gregg Hill Sr. and Marsha HIll sold the 12,314-square-foot mansion at 6275 North Ocean Boulevard to Simon Lincoln, as trustee of the 6275 N Ocean Boulevard Land Trust, according to records.

Candace Friis with The Corcoran Group represented both the buyer and sellers, according to Realtor.com.

The mansion was built in 2005 and sits on nearly an acre. It comes with eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and a pool.

The Hills bought the Palm Beach County property in 2002 for $2.8 million, according to records.

While the housing turnover isn’t as voluminous in Ocean Ridge compared to Palm Beach, the sale reflects rising prices for luxury waterfront properties.

The number of residential sales in South Florida — including Ocean Ridge — of $10 million or more rose exponentially from December 2020 to November, topping that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

In March, spinal surgeon Ross Sherban sold his beachfront home at 5516 Old Ocean Boulevard in Ocean Ridge to Steven J. and Eileen H. Simmons for $10 million. The two-story house was built in 1995.

In January 2019, the founder of advertising.com, John Ferber, and his wife, Jenna, sold their 3,388-square-foot waterfront Ocean Ridge home for $5.6 million. The two-story house was built in 2000.

In June 2018, Freedom Mortgage Corporation founder and CEO Stanley Middleman bought a waterfront home in Ocean Ridge for $19.9 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesOcean Ridgepalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau with 978 Gardenia Drive in Delray Beach (Getty, Realtor)
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    4535 Nautilus Ct, 3175 Prairie Ave., 2211 Meridian Ave. and 2035 Meridian Ave. (Zillow)
    Topping $5M: Non-waterfront Miami Beach home sales reach new level
    Topping $5M: Non-waterfront Miami Beach home sales reach new level
    David L. and Dara Clarke with the home (The Carroll Group, LinkedIn via Clarke)
    Aventura residents who tried to block Privé condo sell waterfront home for record $9M
    Aventura residents who tried to block Privé condo sell waterfront home for record $9M
    A few of the properties and cars involved in the scheme (Tesla, Realtor.com, Zillow, Cars.com)
    Alleged mastermind of $38M health care fraud purchased these Florida properties
    Alleged mastermind of $38M health care fraud purchased these Florida properties
    Paul Saunders and the house (Google Maps, James River Capital)
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M
    Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M
    Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M
    Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.