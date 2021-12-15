Ocean Ridge mansion sells for $27M

An estate in Ocean Ridge with over 100 feet of oceanfront sold for $27 million.

Raymond Gregg Hill Sr. and Marsha HIll sold the 12,314-square-foot mansion at 6275 North Ocean Boulevard to Simon Lincoln, as trustee of the 6275 N Ocean Boulevard Land Trust, according to records.

Candace Friis with The Corcoran Group represented both the buyer and sellers, according to Realtor.com.

The mansion was built in 2005 and sits on nearly an acre. It comes with eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and a pool.

The Hills bought the Palm Beach County property in 2002 for $2.8 million, according to records.

While the housing turnover isn’t as voluminous in Ocean Ridge compared to Palm Beach, the sale reflects rising prices for luxury waterfront properties.

The number of residential sales in South Florida — including Ocean Ridge — of $10 million or more rose exponentially from December 2020 to November, topping that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

In March, spinal surgeon Ross Sherban sold his beachfront home at 5516 Old Ocean Boulevard in Ocean Ridge to Steven J. and Eileen H. Simmons for $10 million. The two-story house was built in 1995.

In January 2019, the founder of advertising.com, John Ferber, and his wife, Jenna, sold their 3,388-square-foot waterfront Ocean Ridge home for $5.6 million. The two-story house was built in 2000.

In June 2018, Freedom Mortgage Corporation founder and CEO Stanley Middleman bought a waterfront home in Ocean Ridge for $19.9 million.