Open Menu

Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site

Site is one of the last remaining available parcels at Miami Worldcenter

Miami /
Dec.December 21, 2021 12:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site

601 North Miami Avenue and 25 Northeast Sixth Street with Merrimac Ventures’ Dev Motwani and Nitin Motwani and orge Pérez of Related Group (Google Maps, Merrimac, Related Group)

Related Group and Merrimac Ventures are partnering to develop a project at Miami Worldcenter, after paying $12 million for land.

Records show an affiliate of Jorge Pérez’s Related Group bought the lots at 601 North Miami Avenue and 25 Northeast Sixth Street. The adjacent parcels total 0.6 acres.

The Motwani family’s Merrimac Ventures is a joint venture partner in the purchase and development, according to a statement released by the two firms. Spokespersons for the firms declined to disclose details of the planned project.

Records show the selling entity is tied to Miami Worldcenter Associates, the master-developer of the 27-acre, 10-block mixed-use project.

South Florida developers Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani lead Miami Worldcenter Associates and have been selling chunks of the site to other developers.

Separately, Motwani is managing partner at Fort Lauderdale-based Merrimac, along with his brother, Dev Motwani. Their mother, Ramola Motwani, chairs the company.

The deal is for one of the last remaining available sites at Miami Worldcenter. Several developments are already completed or in the works at the $4 billion development, including the 60-story Paramount Miami condo tower, the 43-story Caoba apartment tower and roughly 150,000 square feet of planned retail. Dan Kodsi’s Royal Palm Companies is building a 50-story Legacy Hotel & Residences, which will have 310 condos atop a 219-key hotel and a 10-story Blue Zones Medical and Wellbeing Center.

Still more development is coming, as New York-based Witkoff and Chicago-based Monroe Capital paid $94 million in July for a 4.7-acre site at 700 North Miami Avenue that previously was planned as the Marriott Marquis Miami Worldcenter Hotel. Seller MDM Group, through its MDM Hotel Group, canceled the 1,700-key hotel and 600,000-square-foot expo center, citing the pandemic’s toll on the convention market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    downtown miamijorge perezMerrimac VenturesMiamimiami worldcenterMiami-Dade Countynitin motwanirelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    11290 Legacy Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens (Google Maps)
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail deals of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail deals of 2021
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Chewy CEO Sumit Singh and Plantation Pointe at 7600 and 7700 West Sunrise Boulevard (Chewy, Midtown Capital Partners)
    Here are South Florida’s biggest office leases of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest office leases of 2021
    Exan Capital’s Juan Jose Zaragoza and a rendering of 1674 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach (Exan Capital, rendering by Integra Investments)
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach sells for $27M
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach sells for $27M
    Shops at Beacon Lakes trades for $108M, marking biggest retail deal in at least 4 years
    Shops at Beacon Lakes trades for $108M, marking biggest retail deal in at least 4 years
    Shops at Beacon Lakes trades for $108M, marking biggest retail deal in at least 4 years
    Here are South Florida’s largest multifamily sales of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s largest multifamily sales of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s largest multifamily sales of 2021
    Residence Inn by Marriott in Surfside sells for $70M
    Residence Inn by Marriott in Surfside sells for $70M
    Residence Inn by Marriott in Surfside sells for $70M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.