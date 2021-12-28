Open Menu

$16M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $16M

Miami /
Dec.December 28, 2021 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Palazzo Del Mare (Condo)

Condo dollar volume declined during Christmas week in Miami-Dade County, but the number of condos sold rose.
Dollar volume for the week totaled $148.1 million, below the $177.7 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 262, versus 219 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $780,000, up from about $678,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $15.9 million closing at Palazzo Del Mare at 7192 Fisher Island Drive on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit 7192 traded for more than $2,263 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the buyer, and Elena Bluntzer represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Ocean House in Miami Beach. Unit U-0401 at 125 Ocean Drive traded for $12 million, or just over $2,900 per square foot. Christopher Jude represented the buyer, and Pedro Velasco represented the seller.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25:

Most expensive

Palazzo Del Mare, 7192 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7192 | 273 days on the market | $15.9M | $2,263 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Elena Bluntzer

Least expensive

Oceana IV Condo, 16400 Collins Avenue, unit PH46 | 35 days on the market | $2.1M | $512 psf | Listing agent: Denver Bright | Buyer’s agent: Rohit Anand

Most days on market

Palazzo Del Mare, 7192 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7192 | 273 days on the market | $15.9M | $2,263 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Elena Bluntzer

Fewest days on market

Murano at Portofino, 1000 South Pointe Drive, unit 2801 | 17 days on the market | $8.9M | $2,644 psf | Listing agent: Stacy Robins | Buyer’s agent: Roland Ortiz




    CondosFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

