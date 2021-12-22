Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Condo sales rose, yet dollar volume fell slightly last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $177.7 million, below the $193.4 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 262, versus 219 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $678,000, up from about $883,000 the week prior.

Map by Adam Farence. Created with Folium/Leaflet

The top sale was a $7 million closing at Oceanside Fisher Island at 7822 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach. Unit 7822 traded for more than $1,500 per square foot. Jill Eber represented both buyer and seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 1601 at 18555 Collins Avenue traded for $5.8 million, or just over $1,800 per square foot. Scott Shuffield represented the buyer, and Melissa Barragan represented the seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18:

Most expensive

Oceanside Fisher Island, 7822 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7822 | 84 days on the market | $7M | $1,525 psf | Listing agent: Jill Eber | Buyer’s agent: Jill Eber

Least expensive

Grovenor House Condo, 2627 South Bayshore Drive, unit 2603 | 53 days on the market | $3M | $1,117 psf | Listing agent: Judith Zeder | Buyer’s agent: Ileana De La Torre

Most days on market

Continuum South, 100 South Pointe Drive, unit 1610 | 1104 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,955 psf | Listing agent: Rich Tallman | Buyer’s agent: Flavia Cardoso

Fewest days on market

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue, unit 1601 | 2 days on the market | $5.8M | $1,813 psf | Listing agent: Melissa Barragan | Buyer’s agent: Scott Shuffield