Open Menu

Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2.9M to $7M

Miami /
Dec.December 22, 2021 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Oceanside Fisher Island at 7822 Fisher Island Drive (condo.com)

Condo sales rose, yet dollar volume fell slightly last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $177.7 million, below the $193.4 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 262, versus 219 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $678,000, up from about $883,000 the week prior.

Map by Adam Farence. Created with Folium/Leaflet

The top sale was a $7 million closing at Oceanside Fisher Island at 7822 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach. Unit 7822 traded for more than $1,500 per square foot. Jill Eber represented both buyer and seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 1601 at 18555 Collins Avenue traded for $5.8 million, or just over $1,800 per square foot. Scott Shuffield represented the buyer, and Melissa Barragan represented the seller.

(Condo.com)

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18:

Most expensive

Oceanside Fisher Island, 7822 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7822 | 84 days on the market | $7M | $1,525 psf | Listing agent: Jill Eber | Buyer’s agent: Jill Eber

Least expensive

Grovenor House Condo, 2627 South Bayshore Drive, unit 2603 | 53 days on the market | $3M | $1,117 psf | Listing agent: Judith Zeder | Buyer’s agent: Ileana De La Torre

Most days on market

Continuum South, 100 South Pointe Drive, unit 1610 | 1104 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,955 psf | Listing agent: Rich Tallman | Buyer’s agent: Flavia Cardoso

Fewest days on market

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue, unit 1601 | 2 days on the market | $5.8M | $1,813 psf | Listing agent: Melissa Barragan | Buyer’s agent: Scott Shuffield




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade Countyporsche design towersunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    11290 Legacy Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens (Google Maps)
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail deals of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail deals of 2021
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Sunbeam TV pays $14M for North Bay Village retail property, plans mixed-use development
    Exan Capital’s Juan Jose Zaragoza and a rendering of 1674 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach (Exan Capital, rendering by Integra Investments)
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach sells for $27M
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach sells for $27M
    Waterfront Star Island teardown trades for record $75M
    Waterfront Star Island teardown trades for record $75M
    Waterfront Star Island teardown trades for record $75M
    Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site
    Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site
    Related Group, Merrimac JV plans Miami Worldcenter project, pays $12M for site
    Black Lion’s South Florida retail shopping spree continues with $19M South Beach deal
    Black Lion’s South Florida retail shopping spree continues with $19M South Beach deal
    Black Lion’s South Florida retail shopping spree continues with $19M South Beach deal
    Shlomy Alexander, Felix and Julian Cohen sell Sunset Islands spec home for $25M
    Shlomy Alexander, Felix and Julian Cohen sell Sunset Islands spec home for $25M
    Shlomy Alexander, Felix and Julian Cohen sell Sunset Islands spec home for $25M
    Shops at Beacon Lakes trades for $108M, marking biggest retail deal in at least 4 years
    Shops at Beacon Lakes trades for $108M, marking biggest retail deal in at least 4 years
    Shops at Beacon Lakes trades for $108M, marking biggest retail deal in at least 4 years
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.