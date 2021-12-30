A developer won site plan approval for Seneca Town Center, a 6.2-acre commercial project with a Wawa convenience store and gas station in Pembroke Park.

Ferber Company plans to build the four-building development at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The project, with nearly 130,000 square feet of space, will also include a self-storage building, a fast-food restaurant, and another building with a drive-through lane.

Brian Adler, an attorney for the developer, said at the Dec. 15 Pembroke Park town commission meeting that Ferber signed a lease with Wawa and is working with the fast-food chain Popeyes.

Ferber Company is marketing the other building with a drive-through lane as a potential bank, medical office, or retail store.

According to its website, Ferber Company is developing 16 multi-tenant commercial projects in Florida featuring national companies such as Aldi, Chase Bank, Checkers, Wawa and Walgreens.

Ferber Company expects to finish the build-out of Seneca Town Center by 2025, according to its application for site plan approval. Adler said the developer hopes to demolish the existing buildings and break ground in the spring of 2022.

Town commissioners unanimously approved the site plan for Seneca Town Center and a variance from industrial zoning rules that Ferber Company requested to reduce the amount of parking for the self-storage building to 20 spaces.

At just over 50 feet, the self-storage building will be the tallest structure at Seneca Town Center and will have a residential-looking exterior design, including faux French balconies.

The self-storage building also will be the largest structure at the retail center, with 120,900 square feet of interior space. The Wawa will have a 5,636-square-foot convenience store and 16 fuel pumps.

“This is the one of the first large-scale projects that we have seen in the town in several years,” Heidi Siegel, town planner for Pembroke Park, said at the meeting.

The architecture of each building in Seneca Town Center will have the same “coastal Key West look” as the planned Wawa convenience store, she said.

The development site is on the northeast corner of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 32 Avenue, just south of Seneca Industrial Park, a multi-tenant warehouse center.

Ferber Company has a contract to buy the development site, which the owner acquired for just over $4 million in 2020. Centennial Management Corp. of Miami Lakes acquired the property through an entity called Hallandale Land Trust LLC, records show.

Ferber Company owns a New Jersey office in Basking Ridge and three Florida offices in St. Petersburg, Singer Island and Ponte Vedra Beach, where the company’s president P. Shields Ferber II is based.