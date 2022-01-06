Open Menu

GID buys newly built Plantation apartments for $73M

Deal for 248-unit complex breaks down to $293K per apartment

Miami /
Jan.January 06, 2022 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GID buys newly built Plantation apartments for $73M

GID’s president and CEO Gregory Bates and Windsor 335 (Kim Seng, GID)

Real estate firm GID scooped up the newly built Windsor 335 apartment complex in Plantation for $72.7 million, as the robust multifamily market continues to attract investors.

New York-based CP Capital and Dallas-based Trammell Crow Residential, through an affiliate, sold the 248-unit community at 335 North State Road 7, records show.

The deal breaks down to $293,240 per apartment.

The complex was completed in April, according to a news release from the sellers. Amenities include a gym, game room, business center and pool.

Windsor 335 offers one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rent ranging from $2,465 to $3,020 a month, according to Apartments.com.

The development encompasses eight buildings on 9.4 acres, property records show. CP Capital and Trammel Crow’s affiliate bought the site in 2019 for $11 million.

CP Capital, previously called HQ Capital Real Estate, is a multifamily focused investment manager, according to its website. Founded in 1989, It has invested in about $15 billion in real estate through its funds and separate accounts on behalf of institutions and family offices.

Trammell Crow Residential, the multifamily development arm of Crow Holdings, has built more than 260,000 residences over 40 years. Trammell Crow is led by Ken Valach.

Trammell and CP Capital have partnered on more than 30 projects, according to the release.

Trammell’s sale of the Plantation complex, which originally was developed under Trammell’s Alexan brand, comes as the company is embarking on new South Florida multifamily projects. It paid $9.8 million in November for a Miramar development site where it plans to build a 250-unit apartment complex.

GID, founded in 1960, has built, managed or bought more than 86,000 apartments and over 32.5 million square feet of commercial space, according to its website. Its president and CEO is Gregory Bates. GID has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York and San Francisco.

In December, GID bought an apartment complex in the city of La Habra in Orange County, California, for $182.5 million.

Its other South Florida multifamily investments include the ground-up development of the 249-unit Windsor at Doral complex near the Trump National Doral Miami.

The regional apartment market has been over-performing over the past year because of high demand, which has pushed up rents. This has caught the eye of developers who are embarking on new projects and attracted investors who are scooping up existing complexes.

The biggest multifamily deal of 2021 was Grant Cardone’s purchase of four apartment communities in Broward County for $744 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countymultifamily marketplantationTrammell Crow Residential

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    AHS Residential sells a pair of Lake Worth Beach apartment complexes for $82M
    AHS Residential sells a pair of Lake Worth Beach apartment complexes for $82M
    AHS Residential sells a pair of Lake Worth Beach apartment complexes for $82M
    Shahab Karmely nabs $128M condo inventory loan for new Hallandale project
    Shahab Karmely nabs $128M condo inventory loan for new Hallandale project
    Shahab Karmely nabs $128M condo inventory loan for new Hallandale project
    The original Shorty's BBQ located at 9200 South Dixie Highway (Shorty's BBQ, iStock)
    Order up: Shorty’s inks $15M sale lease-back of original restaurant near Dadeland Mall
    Order up: Shorty’s inks $15M sale lease-back of original restaurant near Dadeland Mall
    Jamestown sells Sunny Isles Beach apartment complex for $111M
    Jamestown sells Sunny Isles Beach apartment complex for $111M
    Jamestown sells Sunny Isles Beach apartment complex for $111M
    Banking on Boynton Beach: Nuveen drops $126M for apartment complex
    Banking on Boynton Beach: Nuveen drops $126M for apartment complex
    Banking on Boynton Beach: Nuveen drops $126M for apartment complex
    Bridge Industrial buys Pompano Beach Commerce Park for $46M
    Bridge Industrial buys Pompano Beach Commerce Park for $46M
    Bridge Industrial buys Pompano Beach Commerce Park for $46M
    Starwood snaps up Palm Beach County apartment complexes for $176M
    Starwood snaps up Palm Beach County apartment complexes for $176M
    Starwood snaps up Palm Beach County apartment complexes for $176M
    Artemis Real Estate buys southwest Miami-Dade apartments for $71M
    Artemis Real Estate buys southwest Miami-Dade apartments for $71M
    Artemis Real Estate buys southwest Miami-Dade apartments for $71M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.