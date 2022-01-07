A Silicon Valley whiz kid and member of Forbes 30 Under 30 hard-coded a One Thousand Museum condo into her life for $6.7 million.

Lucy Guo, founder of Scale AI and Backend Capital, both based in San Francisco, bought unit 3002 at the condo tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami from the development team.

Brandon Perdeck with First Colonial Realty represented the buyer.

Guo dropped out of Carnegie Mellon after receiving in 2014 the two-year, $100,000 Thiel Fellowship, which was started by technology entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel. In 2016, she founded data labeling company Scale AI, which earned her a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2017. Scale AI became a Silicon Valley unicorn after three years when it reached over $1 billion in value, according to published reports.

In 2019, she founded venture capital firm Backend Capital, an early stage fund that invests in “the next billion dollar engineers,” according to its website.

One Thousand Museum’s developers — who include Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, and Todd Michael Glaser – completed the 62-story tower in 2019. The late Zaha Hadid designed the 84-unit building.

The building features a rooftop helipad; a wellness center with a gym and yoga facilities, relaxation pods and spa rooms; a sky lounge; bank vault; multimedia theater; off-site beach club and a juice bar.

Guo’s purchase marks the latest high-profile purchase at the tower.

Market America’s founder and CEO James Ridinger and his wife, Loren, bought a 10,338 square foot penthouse in December for $18.5 million.

In March 2020, David and Victoria Beckham paid $19.8 million for a 10,000-square-foot, full-floor unit.

In March of last year, London-based Reuben Brothers sued to foreclose on 15 unsold units, alleging the developers owed the balance of a mortgage, totaling $82.7 million plus interest. About three weeks later, the development team secured a $90 million lifeline in the form of a condo inventory loan from Cirrus Real Estate Partners, staving off foreclosure.