David and Victoria Beckham buy condo at One Thousand Museum

David and Victoria Beckham paid about $24 million for a full-floor unit at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami.

Beckham Brand Limited, David Beckham’s partnership and licensing company, closed on the 10,000-square-foot unit this week. Throughout South Florida, closings are being pushed back or canceled due to the global health crisis, brokers say.

The Beckhams had toured the 62-story, 84-unit tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard last summer.

The retired soccer star is an owner of Inter Miami CF, a new Major League Soccer team. Beckham and his partners, who include MasTec Chairman Jorge Mas and SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure, are negotiating a lease for the Melreese golf course site near Miami International Airport to build a mega mixed-use soccer complex.

The Sun in the United Kingdom first reported the One Thousand Museum sale.

One Sotheby’s International Realty is handling sales for the condo tower. Robert Hite of One Sotheby’s was involved in the sale, according to a press release.

The Beckhams will have access to amenities at One Thousand Museum that include a rooftop helipad, a sky lounge, bank vault, wellness center, spa, and indoor lap pool on the 61st floor.

Developers Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Gregg Covin, Kevin Venger and Todd Michael Glaser completed the building last year.

Last week, a penthouse at the tower sold for $13.8 million.