Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

David and Victoria Beckham buy condo at One Thousand Museum

The celebrity couple toured the downtown Miami tower last year

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 31, 2020 04:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with One Thousand Museum (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

David and Victoria Beckham paid about $24 million for a full-floor unit at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami.

Beckham Brand Limited, David Beckham’s partnership and licensing company, closed on the 10,000-square-foot unit this week. Throughout South Florida, closings are being pushed back or canceled due to the global health crisis, brokers say.

The Beckhams had toured the 62-story, 84-unit tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard last summer.

The retired soccer star is an owner of Inter Miami CF, a new Major League Soccer team. Beckham and his partners, who include MasTec Chairman Jorge Mas and SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure, are negotiating a lease for the Melreese golf course site near Miami International Airport to build a mega mixed-use soccer complex.

The Sun in the United Kingdom first reported the One Thousand Museum sale.

One Sotheby’s International Realty is handling sales for the condo tower. Robert Hite of One Sotheby’s was involved in the sale, according to a press release.

The Beckhams will have access to amenities at One Thousand Museum that include a rooftop helipad, a sky lounge, bank vault, wellness center, spa, and indoor lap pool on the 61st floor.

Developers Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Gregg Covin, Kevin Venger and Todd Michael Glaser completed the building last year.

Last week, a penthouse at the tower sold for $13.8 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estatedavid beckhamone thousand museum

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Map of priciest condo sales and One Thousand Museum (Credit: Google Maps and Douglas Elliman)

Miami condo sales up slightly as businesses shut down due to coronavirus
Dina Goldentayer amd Oren Alexander with One Thousand Museum unit 5701 (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

One Thousand Museum penthouse sells for $14M amid coronavirus
Placeholder image

Former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday sells Jupiter estate for $9M
Andre Agassi and Franklin Academy at 5000 Southwest 207th Terrace (Credit: Getty Images)

Agassi scores again with $61M charter school sale
From left: Dan Marino, Nick Bosa, Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and Don Shula (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, here’s where pro football stars call home in South Florida
Rendering of the project, Victor G. Harvey, Sr. and Flo Rida

Flo Rida is building a vodka distillery in Fort Lauderdale Opportunity Zone
One Thousand Museum and Ravichandra Saligram 

Consumer conglomerate CEO buys condo at One Thousand Museum
Zaha Hadid and One Thousand Museum (Credit: Getty Images)

PHOTOS: Inside Zaha Hadid’s Miami tower
arrow_forward_ios