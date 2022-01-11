Open Menu

Minnesota firm pays $46M for student housing near Florida International University

Market for rentals near colleges is heating up

Miami /
Jan.January 11, 2022 02:36 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
737 Southwest 109th Avenue in Sweetwater and Tailwind Group's  Kyle Smith, Reggie Reed, Michael Sather and Landon Smith (Google Maps, Tailwind)

737 Southwest 109th Avenue in Sweetwater and Tailwind Group’s  Kyle Smith, Reggie Reed, Michael Sather and Landon Smith (Google Maps, Tailwind)

Tailwind Group bought student housing near Florida International University for $46 million, reflecting the hot market for rentals near colleges.

Greystar, through an affiliate, sold the 15-story building, called 109 Tower, at 737 Southwest 109th Avenue to Tailwind, according to a deed. The buyer scored a $34.5 million loan from an entity tied to alternative investment adviser Värde Partners, records show.

The sale of the 149-unit property breaks down to $308,725 per unit.

109 Tower offers two-bedroom apartments for $1,030 per room, and four-bedroom units for $750 to $794 per room, according to its website. Amenities include a pool, gym, cyber lounge and clubhouse.

The building was completed in 2014 on 0.8 acres, and traded in the same year for $43.5 million, records show.

Greystar, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a multifamily investment manager, developer and manager, according to its website. Its founder and CEO is Bob Faith.

In November, Greystar sold a 30-property multifamily portfolio in growing markets, such as the Sun Belt and coastal suburbs, for $3.6 billion to Canadian real estate investment firm Ivanhoé Cambridge.

Tailwind, based in Mankato, Minnesota, is a real estate buyer, developer and manager that focuses on underserved and undervalued markets, according to its website. Founding principals Kyle Smith, Reggie Reed, Michael Sather and Landon Smith started the company in 2005. Tailwind’s president is Lane Gravley.

Although Tailwind heavily focuses on student housing, it also invests in office and retail properties. Its website lists one other Florida student housing property, The Quarters at Tallahassee near Florida State University and Florida A&M University campuses.

The student housing market has been robust, with deal activity near FIU and the University of Miami. Real estate giants are also forming joint ventures to bet on the market.

Near FIU, Adam America Real Estate and JW Capital Management plan to build a 932-unit, 1,201-bed project, with the help of a $147 million construction loan they scored this month. Their equity partner is ARBS Real Estate USA Holdings.

Landmark Properties entered a $784 million joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust in August to buy and recapitalize student housing. In December, Landmark bought a student housing community near UM and an adjacent development site for $23.3 million, although it is unclear if the purchase is part of the properties the Landmark-Blackstone joint venture is buying.

Also in December, Morgan Stanley formed a joint venture with Global Student Accommodation, for a $1.6 billion student housing portfolio of 15,000 beds spanning 21 states and 29 cities.

While student housing rebounded in 2021 with the return to in-person classes, it remains unclear if and how the Omicron variant will impact the market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    fiuFlorida International UniversityMiami-Dade Countymultifamily marketStudent Housingsweetwater

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The retail property at 5875 Northwest 105th Court in Doral (Google Maps)
    Dallas firm picks up Aldi-anchored retail property in Doral for $22M
    Dallas firm picks up Aldi-anchored retail property in Doral for $22M
    From left: Steve Fifield of Fifield Companies (buyer and site developer); Tony Cho of Metro 1 (seller) (1Metro, Fifield Companies)
    Chicago developer pays $20M for Wynwood dev site with plans for mid-rise apartments
    Chicago developer pays $20M for Wynwood dev site with plans for mid-rise apartments
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    1600 Northeast 126th Street and Tate Capital’s Kenny Tate and Jimmy Tate (Google Maps, Tate Capital)
    PMG sells its last Johnson & Wales University property in $11M flip
    PMG sells its last Johnson & Wales University property in $11M flip
    (Compass Real Estate, Zilbert, LoopNet, iStock)
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    (iStock)
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    From left: Greg Friedman (buyer), managing principal and CEO, Peachtree Hotel Group, and David Leatherwood (seller), CEO and managing member, Norwich Partners (Peachtree Hotel Group, Norwich Partners, Booking.com, iStock)
    Peachtree buys AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura for $50M
    Peachtree buys AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura for $50M
    (Apartments.com, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit
    Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.