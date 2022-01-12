Open Menu

Chicago developer pays $20M for Wynwood dev site with plans for mid-rise apartments

Property is steps from potential passenger train stop

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Steve Fifield of Fifield Companies (buyer and site developer); Tony Cho of Metro 1 (seller) (1Metro, Fifield Companies)

A Chicago developer is the latest to swoop into Miami’s booming Wynwood neighborhood, paying $19.5 million for a site, with plans to build apartments steps away from a potential passenger train stop.

Fifield Companies bought 1.4 acres on the northwest corner of Northeast 27th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks from an entity owned by Tony Cho, the founder and CEO of Metro 1 brokerage and development firm, and from Newcomb Properties LLC, whose members include Scott Silver, according to a news release from Metro 1. Newcomb Properties also is managed by Jacqueline Newcomb of Texas, state corporate records show.

Juan Andres Nava represented the sellers, and Jack Conrad represented the buyers. Both brokers are with Miami-based Metro 1, which Cho founded in 2005.

The site consists of eight contiguous lots at 37 and 45 Northeast 27th Street, as well as at
42, 54, 58, 66, 72 and 80 Northeast 28th Street, records show. Part of the property was previously used by Sunbelt construction equipment rental company, but the firm recently relocated.

Fifield plans to build an eight-story, 210-unit Wynwood Station with roughly 10,000 square feet of retail and a pedestrian paseo, according to Navi Sandhu, Fifield’s senior vice president of acquisitions, finance and development.

Fifield has the city’s OK, with the exception of the pending submission of a final application, which needs administrative approval, Sandhu said. The Wynwood Design Review Committee unanimously approved Wynwood Station in December.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Wynwood Station’s name is a nod to the project’s potential as a transit-oriented development. Miami-Dade County and city of Miami officials, as well as neighborhood real estate owners and other stakeholders, have pushed for commuter train stops on the FEC tracks, including one in Wynwood.

The neighborhood, once home to rundown warehouses and single-family homes, has been redeveloping in recent years with the addition of more office and multifamily projects. New York-based L&L Holding Company and Carpe Real Estate Partners are among the latest developers with plans for Wynwood. They plan a 509-unit apartment building and a 266,000-square-foot office building, which will be connected with a public paseo.

The Wynwood train station could be between Northeast 26th and 27th streets, or steps from Fifield’s project. The Brightline passenger train now runs along the tracks, connecting the downtowns of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It also is building a stop in Boca Raton and another near Aventura Mall.

It is unclear whether Brightline would operate the envisioned commuter line with more frequent stops. A possibility is that Tri-Rail, which is a publicly owned line that now runs through western South Florida areas, could run the commuter train on Brightline’s FEC tracks.

Fifield, founded and led by Steve Fifield, has developed more than $7 billion worth of projects with 21 million square feet of residential and office space, including more than 13,000 units, according to its website.

It has another transit-oriented project in the pipeline in Miami-Dade County, the eight-story Avida Aventura, with 266 apartments near Brightline’s future stop near Aventura Mall, Sandhu said. Avida Aventura is expected to be completed in August 2023, according to the company’s website.

Fifield had plans to enter the mega Miami Worldcenter mixed-use project in downtown Miami with a 47-story, 533-unit apartment tower. Sandhu said Fifield decided not to pursue that venture.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Miami-Dade Countymultifamily marketwynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The retail property at 5875 Northwest 105th Court in Doral (Google Maps)
    Dallas firm picks up Aldi-anchored retail property in Doral for $22M
    Dallas firm picks up Aldi-anchored retail property in Doral for $22M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    737 Southwest 109th Avenue in Sweetwater and Tailwind Group's  Kyle Smith, Reggie Reed, Michael Sather and Landon Smith (Google Maps, Tailwind)
    Minnesota firm pays $46M for student housing near Florida International University
    Minnesota firm pays $46M for student housing near Florida International University
    1600 Northeast 126th Street and Tate Capital’s Kenny Tate and Jimmy Tate (Google Maps, Tate Capital)
    PMG sells its last Johnson & Wales University property in $11M flip
    PMG sells its last Johnson & Wales University property in $11M flip
    (Compass Real Estate, Zilbert, LoopNet, iStock)
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    (iStock)
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    From left: Greg Friedman (buyer), managing principal and CEO, Peachtree Hotel Group, and David Leatherwood (seller), CEO and managing member, Norwich Partners (Peachtree Hotel Group, Norwich Partners, Booking.com, iStock)
    Peachtree buys AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura for $50M
    Peachtree buys AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura for $50M
    (Apartments.com, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit
    Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.