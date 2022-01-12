Open Menu

Dallas firm picks up Aldi-anchored retail property in Doral for $22M

Next door, a multifamily complex traded for $255M in December

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2022 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The retail property at 5875 Northwest 105th Court in Doral (Google Maps)

Spectrum Properties paid $22.1 million for the retail building that is part of the Landmark South development in Doral.

The Dallas-based, family owned company bought the property at 5875 Northwest 105th Court and an adjacent 92,108-square-foot parking lot from an affiliate of Congress Group, records show. Spectrum scored a $14.4 million loan to finance the acquisition from Inwood National Bank.

The Aldi-anchored shopping center totals 38,188 square feet, according to Spectrum’s website.
The building was completed in 2019 on 1.6 acres, property records show.

In addition to Aldi, other tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Orangetheory Fitness and Banfield Pet Hospital.

Spectrum, led by Brian Bergersen, manages its own properties and also is a developer, according to its website. Its portfolio spans luxury lofts and apartments, offices and land.

Congress Group, with offices in Boston and Miami, has purchased, developed, repositioned and managed more than 7 million square feet of real estate over the past 35 years, according to its website. Its portfolio is valued at more than $1.5 billion. Congress is led by Dean Stratouly.

The deal comes on the heels of the sale of the adjacent three-building Landmark South apartments. New York-based JSB Capital bought the properties with a combined 631 units in December from AECOM-Canyon Partners for $255 million. The sale marked the third biggest multifamily deal in South Florida for 2021.

The latest sale of the shopping center reflects the stable retail market, despite the growth of e-commerce.

Miami-Dade County’s retail vacancy rate was 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, the lowest since 2017, according to Colliers.

In the biggest retail deal last year, AEW Capital Management bought the fully leased Shops at Beacon Lakes near Dolphin Mall for $108 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aldiCongress GroupdoralLandmark SouthMiami-Dade Countyretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Steve Fifield of Fifield Companies (buyer and site developer); Tony Cho of Metro 1 (seller) (1Metro, Fifield Companies)
    Chicago developer pays $20M for Wynwood dev site with plans for mid-rise apartments
    Chicago developer pays $20M for Wynwood dev site with plans for mid-rise apartments
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M
    737 Southwest 109th Avenue in Sweetwater and Tailwind Group's  Kyle Smith, Reggie Reed, Michael Sather and Landon Smith (Google Maps, Tailwind)
    Minnesota firm pays $46M for student housing near Florida International University
    Minnesota firm pays $46M for student housing near Florida International University
    1600 Northeast 126th Street and Tate Capital’s Kenny Tate and Jimmy Tate (Google Maps, Tate Capital)
    PMG sells its last Johnson & Wales University property in $11M flip
    PMG sells its last Johnson & Wales University property in $11M flip
    (Compass Real Estate, Zilbert, LoopNet, iStock)
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    (iStock)
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    From left: Greg Friedman (buyer), managing principal and CEO, Peachtree Hotel Group, and David Leatherwood (seller), CEO and managing member, Norwich Partners (Peachtree Hotel Group, Norwich Partners, Booking.com, iStock)
    Peachtree buys AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura for $50M
    Peachtree buys AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura for $50M
    (Apartments.com, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit
    Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.