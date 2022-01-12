Open Menu

Dezer to launch sales of Bentley Residences tower in Sunny Isles Beach

Dezer is completing $10M sales center buildout

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Gil Dezer with renderings of Bentley Residences (Dezer by Sonya Revell)

Dezer Development plans to launch sales of the Bentley Residences condo tower in Sunny Isles Beach early this year, after it wraps up construction of its $10 million oceanfront sales center – complete with a full model unit.

Bentley Residences, a 749-foot, 216-unit tower planned for 18401 Collins Avenue, will mark the first Bentley-branded residential building in the world.

The project, with more than 60 stories, follows Dezer’s 2016 delivery of Porsche Design Tower, a luxury condo high-rise that has a “Dezervator” car elevator running through the center of the building. Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development, said that buyers have a better understanding of the Bentley project now that Porsche Design Tower exists. The Bentley building will have larger in-unit garages and larger pools on the balconies.

Dezer projects the sellout will total $1.2 billion.

Developers have been rushing to launch sales of new condo projects throughout South Florida, hoping to take advantage of high demand for residential real estate in the region. After home sales skyrocketed following the 2020 lockdown, and the resale condo market also soared, new development began to see an uptick in activity.

Read more

Dezer is investing between $9 million and $10 million into the sales center, which will open in two phases at the end of January and in March, he said. The 12,000-square-foot building, on the site of the former Armani/Casa Residences sales gallery at 18325 Collins Avenue, will include a full-scale 6,000-square-foot model of a unit at Bentley, a theater and brokers’ lounge.

By contrast, most condo developers include only portions of a unit, with a bedroom, kitchen and bath, he said.

“My competitors don’t do half the job we do when it comes to presenting the property,” Dezer said. “We’re basically building a house on the beach. We’ll use it for the next one.”

A life-sized Bentley sculpture will be installed outside of the sales gallery and later moved to the Bentley Residences site, according to a release.

Dezer Development plans to handle sales in-house, with prices ranging from $3.9 million to about $6 million for Intracoastal Waterway-facing units, and from $5.5 million to $7.5 million for ocean-facing units. Penthouses will be released later on, in the $20 million range, Dezer said.

Eastern units will have four-car garages, while units on the west side will have three-car garages. Dezer said the Sunny Isles building will be “unmistakably Bentley” with its quilted glass.

Bentley Residences will sit on a 3.6-acre property and will be designed by Sieger Suarez Architects. It will have a gym, pool, spa, theater, bar, restaurant and lounge, cabanas and landscaped gardens.

Property records show Dezer Hotel Management Ltd. paid $6.8 million for the five-story, 180-key building in 1996.

The developer could begin demolition of the site, home to the Days Hotel by Wyndham Thunderbird Beach Resort, in May, and break ground on the foundation site work in September. Vertical construction would likely begin in the summer of 2021 and be delivered two and a half to three years later.




