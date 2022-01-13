Open Menu

Chicago real estate honcho buys waterfront home near North Palm Beach for $17M

The house had been in the sellers’ family since 1995

Miami /
Jan.January 13, 2022 06:24 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

11349 Old Harbour Rd, North Palm Beach (Google Maps)

The head of a Chicago-area real estate company paid $17.1 million for a waterfront home near North Palm Beach that had passed among family members via a trust for decades.

Daniel T. Van Voorhis, using an entity he manages, bought the house at 11249 Old Harbour Road along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to records. Janet A. Fruehauf and H. Richard Fruehuaf Jr., through trusts in their names, are the sellers.

Van Voorhis is president and CEO of Oak Brook, Illinois-based Continental Communities, a real estate investment firm that was founded in 1997, according to his LinkedIn.

H. Richard Fruehauf Jr., heads Master Key Energy LLC, an oil and gas business based in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, according to published reports.

The 6,445-square-foot house was built in 1967, and has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and a dock, according to Realtor.com.

The home last sold in November 2020, when the Fruehaufs paid $6.12 million to the family trust for an undivided 80 percent of the property. Property records show the house had remained within the family trust since 1995, when Fruehuaf family members first bought the property for $2.5 million.

Over the years, the Fruehaufs have made multiple improvements to the property, including reroofing in 2020 and installing a boat lift in 2009, records show.

The sale marks the latest in Palm Beach County’s high-priced residential market.

Home and condo sales in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties of $10 million and up, from December 2020 to November 2021, topped that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

In April, retired hockey player Brad Richards paid $8.1 million for a lakefront home at 11975 Lost Tree Way in North Palm Beach.

Also in April, billionaire Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle Corp., paid $80 million for the estate at 12525 Seminole Beach Road in North Palm Beach.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesNorth Palm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Alex Rodriguez and Barry Sternlicht (Getty Images, Starwood Capital Group, iStock)
    Starwood, A-Rod and partner buy South Florida single-family rentals to add to portfolio
    Starwood, A-Rod and partner buy South Florida single-family rentals to add to portfolio
    Illustrated Properties taps longtime head of Alabama brokerage as president
    Illustrated Properties taps longtime head of Alabama brokerage as president
    Illustrated Properties taps longtime head of Alabama brokerage as president
    Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase
    Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase
    Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase
    Ximena Caminos in front of 5454 Pine Tree Drive (Getty Images, Realtor.com/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Alan Faena’s ex sells her non-waterfront Miami Beach home for nearly $6M
    Alan Faena’s ex sells her non-waterfront Miami Beach home for nearly $6M
    An aerial of Villa Del Ray Golf Course at 5901 Via Delray with 13th Floor Investments’ Arnaud Karsenti and Lennar’s Stuart Miller (Google, 13th Floor, Lennar)
    Lennar pays $19M for golf course near Delray Beach approved for resi community
    Lennar pays $19M for golf course near Delray Beach approved for resi community
    Randy Smith (Alden Capital) and Anthony Hsieh (LoanDepot) (Zillow, ONE THOUSAND MUSEUM, Wikipedia, LoanDepot)
    LoanDepot founder drops $50M on Star Island mansion, One Thousand Museum condo
    LoanDepot founder drops $50M on Star Island mansion, One Thousand Museum condo
    (iStock)
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    The lowdown on South Florida’s high end
    Supermodel Adriana Lima parts with Miami-area waterfront estate for $40M (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Supermodel Adriana Lima parts with Miami-area waterfront estate for $40M
    Supermodel Adriana Lima parts with Miami-area waterfront estate for $40M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.