Ocean House South Beach closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $10M

Miami /
Jan.January 18, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of Ocean House South Beach, 125 Ocean Drive (Condo.com, iStock)

Condo sales and dollar volume rebounded slightly in the second week in January.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $114.2 million, slightly higher than the $109.6 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 183, versus 160 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $624,000, down from about $685,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $9.6 million closing at Ocean House South Beach at 125 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. Unit U-0503 traded for about $2,561 per square foot. Judith Werner represented the buyer, and Dora Puig represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at North Carillon Beach Condo. Unit 3101 at 6899 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach traded for $3.2 million, or just over $1,300 per square foot. Tania De Jesus represented the buyer, and Kayce Driscoll represented the seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 9th to Jan. 15th:

Most expensive
Ocean House South Beach, 125 Ocean Drive, unit U-0503 | 38 days on the market | $9.6M | $2,561 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Judith Werner

Least expensive
Asia Condominium, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 703 | 104 days on the market | $1.9M | $799 psf | Listing agent: Dany Perl | Buyer’s agent: Martha Dajer

Most days on market
Asia Condominium, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 703 | 104 days on the market | $1.9M | $799 psf | Listing agent: Dany Perl | Buyer’s agent: Martha Dajer

Fewest days on market
Belle Towers Condo, 16 Island Avenue, unit 7B | 1 day on the market | $2M | $1,129 psf | Listing agent: Hilary Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Elyse Rosenberg




