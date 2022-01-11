Open Menu

Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $10M

Miami /
Jan.January 11, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
(Compass Real Estate, Zilbert, LoopNet, iStock)

Condo sales dollar volume continued to decline in the new year in Miami-Dade County. Still, the number of condos sold rose, while the average sale price fell.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $109.6 million, below the $134 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 160, versus 147 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $685,000, down from about $912,000 the week prior.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

The top sale was a $9.9 million closing at Monad Terrace at 1300 Monad Terrace in Miami Beach. Unit PH-F traded for about $3,526 per square foot. Jaime Blatt represented the buyer, and Dina Goldentayer represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. Unit 1044 at 100 24th Street traded for $4.2 million, or just under $2,500 per square foot. Priscilla Haisley represented the buyer, and Patty Marun represented the seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 2nd to Jan. 8th:

Most expensive
Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, unit PH-F | 65 days on the market | $9.9M | $3,526 psf | Listing agent: Dina Goldentayer | Buyer’s agent: Jaime Blatt

Least expensive
Porto Vita, 20165 Northeast 39th Place, unit 304 | 1 day on the market | $2.2M | $497 psf | Listing agent: Diane Lieberman | Buyer’s agent: Patricia Genis

Most days on market
BellaMare @ Williams Island, 6000 Island Boulevard, unit 1208 | 403 days on the market | $2.3M | $574 psf | Listing agent: Richard Goihman | Buyer’s agent: Richard Goihman

Fewest days on market
1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, 100 24th Street, unit 1107 | 1 day on the market | $3.8M | $2,254 psf | Listing agent: Ander Egurrola | Buyer’s agent: Priscilla Haisley

Porto Vita, 20165 Northeast 39th Place, unit 304 | 1 day on the market | $2.2M | $497 psf | Listing agent: Diane Lieberman | Buyer’s agent: Patricia Genis




