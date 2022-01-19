Open Menu

Waterfront Sunset Islands home featured on “Miami Vice” sells for $14M

House built in early 1980s will be renovated and listed for sale asking over $20M

Miami /
Jan.January 19, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz Bazan of Andian Group (Andian Group, Thamann Architecture + Design)

Andian Group picked up another waterfront home in Miami Beach that it plans to renovate and then flip, The Real Deal has learned. The property was featured in the original “Miami Vice” television show.

The development firm, led by Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz Bazan, paid $13.9 million for the 7,748-square-foot, six-bedroom house at 1415 North View Drive on the Sunset Islands, the partners said. Property records show the seller is Lions Global Ventures, led by Jorge Chammas Neto.

Diaz Bazan, an agent with the Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer. Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of the same group represented the seller.

The house, built in 1983, has “beautiful bones,” and will be renovated and then listed for sale in the high $20 million range, Isaias said. Cody Thamann of Thamann Architecture + Design is the architect. Isaias said the Sunset Island I property was used in “Miami Vice,” which ran from 1984 to 1990, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.

The home sits on a 0.6-acre lot with 97 feet of water frontage. It last sold in 2013 for about $7.6 million, according to property records.

Read more

The seller is staying in the house until early February, Isaias said.

Andian has been active in Miami Beach. In November, it sold a Venetian Islands house to the co-founder of Goody, a gifting app, for $15.1 million.

Miami Beach luxury home sales have soared, including on the Sunset Islands. In December, Shlomy Alexander, and Felix and Julian Cohen sold a spec home they developed at 1825 West 24th Street for $25 million, or $3,811 per square foot — setting a record on the island chain. It sold a day before it was going to hit the market, they said at the time.

Diaz Bazan said that sale raised land values on the Sunset Islands.

Earlier last year on the Sunset Islands, Don Mullen, the former Goldman Sachs executive who bet against the U.S. housing market in what became called “the big short,” paid $24.8 million for a waterfront mansion on Sunset Island IV.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachrenovationsSunset Islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    554 Lakeview Dr, Miami Beach and Jarett Fein (Zillow, KV National)
    Title insurance honcho pays $15M for restored waterfront Mid-Miami Beach house
    Title insurance honcho pays $15M for restored waterfront Mid-Miami Beach house
    A photo illustration of Ocean House South Beach, 125 Ocean Drive (Condo.com, iStock)
    Ocean House South Beach closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Ocean House South Beach closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    11349 Old Harbour Rd, North Palm Beach (Google Maps)
    Chicago real estate honcho buys waterfront home near North Palm Beach for $17M
    Chicago real estate honcho buys waterfront home near North Palm Beach for $17M
    Ellen Hukkelhoven and 1300 Monad Terrace, penthouse F (World Medical Innovation Forum)
    Flipping out: Penthouse at Michael Stern’s Miami Beach project flips for 30% more in six months
    Flipping out: Penthouse at Michael Stern’s Miami Beach project flips for 30% more in six months
    Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase
    Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase
    Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase
    Ximena Caminos in front of 5454 Pine Tree Drive (Getty Images, Realtor.com/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Alan Faena’s ex sells her non-waterfront Miami Beach home for nearly $6M
    Alan Faena’s ex sells her non-waterfront Miami Beach home for nearly $6M
    Randy Smith (Alden Capital) and Anthony Hsieh (LoanDepot) (Zillow, ONE THOUSAND MUSEUM, Wikipedia, LoanDepot)
    LoanDepot founder drops $50M on Star Island mansion, One Thousand Museum condo
    LoanDepot founder drops $50M on Star Island mansion, One Thousand Museum condo
    (Compass Real Estate, Zilbert, LoopNet, iStock)
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.