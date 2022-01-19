Andian Group picked up another waterfront home in Miami Beach that it plans to renovate and then flip, The Real Deal has learned. The property was featured in the original “Miami Vice” television show.

The development firm, led by Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz Bazan, paid $13.9 million for the 7,748-square-foot, six-bedroom house at 1415 North View Drive on the Sunset Islands, the partners said. Property records show the seller is Lions Global Ventures, led by Jorge Chammas Neto.

Diaz Bazan, an agent with the Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer. Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of the same group represented the seller.

The house, built in 1983, has “beautiful bones,” and will be renovated and then listed for sale in the high $20 million range, Isaias said. Cody Thamann of Thamann Architecture + Design is the architect. Isaias said the Sunset Island I property was used in “Miami Vice,” which ran from 1984 to 1990, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.

The home sits on a 0.6-acre lot with 97 feet of water frontage. It last sold in 2013 for about $7.6 million, according to property records.

The seller is staying in the house until early February, Isaias said.

Andian has been active in Miami Beach. In November, it sold a Venetian Islands house to the co-founder of Goody, a gifting app, for $15.1 million.

Miami Beach luxury home sales have soared, including on the Sunset Islands. In December, Shlomy Alexander, and Felix and Julian Cohen sold a spec home they developed at 1825 West 24th Street for $25 million, or $3,811 per square foot — setting a record on the island chain. It sold a day before it was going to hit the market, they said at the time.

Diaz Bazan said that sale raised land values on the Sunset Islands.

Earlier last year on the Sunset Islands, Don Mullen, the former Goldman Sachs executive who bet against the U.S. housing market in what became called “the big short,” paid $24.8 million for a waterfront mansion on Sunset Island IV.