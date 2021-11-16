Goody co-founder Ed Lando paid $15.1 million for a waterfront home in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

The tech investor is joining his colleagues on the Venetian Islands, sources said. Lando, a seed investor in a number of startups, is co-founder and CEO of New York-based Goody, a gifting app, and managing director of Pareto Holdings, a startup accelerator based in Miami.

He acquired the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home at 247 East Rivo Alto Drive. An affiliate of Andian Group sold the 5,382-square-foot house, property records show. It sits on a quarter-acre lot.

Alejandro Diaz-Bazan with Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group represented Andian, a group in which he is a partner. Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Both agents declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

Andres Isaias, who leads Andian Group, paid $3.3 million for the property in 2012 and transferred ownership to 247 Investments in 2019, records show. Isaias, who at one point lived in the house, said Andian expanded and renovated the property over the last two years.

Built in 1950 and expanded in 2003, the house features Boffi bathrooms, Porsche lighting, Gaggenau appliances and Italian cabinets. It also has a rooftop deck, vertical gardens, an infinity edge pool, Jacuzzi and a dock, according to the listing. It hit the market in May for $16.9 million.

Lando also purchased a non-waterfront home at 5835 North Bay Road in April for about $3.3 million, records show.

Other major tech players have bought homes in Miami Beach over the past year, including Lando’s business partner Jon Oringer, the billionaire founder of Shutterstock. Oringer paid $42 million for an estate on North Bay Road in October 2020. Oringer and Lando launched Pareto Holdings about a year ago.

The Venetian Islands in particular have become a hub for tech investors. https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/venetian-islands

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel last year paid $18 million for two waterfront adjacent mansions on Rivo Alto, the same island on which Lando bought.

And Keith Rabois, a member of the “PayPal Mafia” and a general partner at Founders Fund, paid nearly $29 million for a mansion on North Venetian Way in December.