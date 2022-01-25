Open Menu

Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $11M

Miami /
Jan.January 25, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Oceana Bal Harbour at 10201 Collins Avenue Bal Harbour (Condo.com, compass)

Condo sales dollar volume in Miami-Dade County continued it’s climb last week.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $134.9 million, slightly higher than the $114.2 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 178, versus 183 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $757,869, up from about $624,000 the week prior.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

The top sale was a $10.5 million closing at Oceana Bal Harbour at 10201 Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour. Unit 2301 traded for about $2,630 per square foot. Jennifer Brilliant represented the buyer, and Ivy Carneiro represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Continuum South Tower. Unit 3901 at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach traded for $8 million, or just over $4,123 per square foot. Jorge Martinez represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 16th to Jan. 22nd:

Most expensive

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10201 Collins Avenue, unit 2301 | 727 days on the market | $10.5M | $2,630 psf | Listing agent: Ivy Carneiro | Buyer’s agent: Jennifer Brilliant

Least expensive

South Pointe Towers, 400 South Pointe Drive, unit 2304 | 76 days on the market | $2.5M | $1,359 psf | Listing agent: Michael Feuling | Buyer’s agent: Michael Feuling

Most days on market

Marina Palms, 17201 Biscayne Boulevard, unit PH-7 | 1,128 days on the market | $3.2M | $870 psf | Listing agent: Rodolfo Maya | Buyer’s agent: Rodolfo Maya

Fewest days on market

Continuum South Tower, 100 South Pointe Drive, unit 3901 | 1 day on the market | $8M | $4,123 psf | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Martinez




    aventurabal harbourCondosmiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

